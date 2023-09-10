Exploring all drivers to qualify for the NASCAR Truck Series Round of 8 playoffs after Christian Eckes’ win at Kansas

Christian Eckes surged ahead on the final restart and secured a victory in the Kansas Lottery 200, which served as the Round of 10 elimination race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

In a thrilling three-wide battle for the lead, Eckes managed to take the lead from Corey Heim and Zane Smith, holding it for just the last two laps. This triumph marked his third win of the season, his inaugural victory at Kansas Speedway, and his fourth career win.

On the last lap, Zane Smith encountered trouble, turning sideways and slipping to fifth place, while Taylor Gray finished second, trailing Christian Eckes by 0.363 seconds. Matt DiBenedetto fought valiantly to claim third place, striving for a spot in the Round of 8.

The Round of 8 comprises of these drivers:

#1Ty Majeski

#2 Grant Enfinger

#3 Carson Hocevar

#4 Nick Sanchez

#5 Christian Eckes

#6 Corey Heim

#7 Ben Rhodes

#8 Zane Smith

This win marked Christian Eckes' third of the year and his first during the Playoffs, with his previous victory occurring in the spring race at Darlington.

We were eager to establish a winning streak after a lengthy drought claims Christian Eckes

Christian Eckes put on an impressive performance in the opening round of the Playoffs, securing the second position in the Playoff standings as the round concluded. According to Racer.com, Christian Eckes said:

"That was wild, I didn’t know if I was going to win it or not. We had, like, a sixth-place truck all day, but with that caution coming out I knew we could have a shot at it and here we are.”

"We haven’t won in a long time, so I want to kind of set the tone, And what a hell of a way to do a Round of 10: second, third, and first. Can’t beat that, proud of these guys.”

The race also determined the Playoff lineup as the postseason list was reduced from ten to eight drivers for the next round.

Corey Heim, the regular NASCAR Truck Series season champion, finished fourth at Kansas and gained 48 points, retaining his lead in the points standings. Heim currently holds a six-point advantage over Eckes, boasting 3030 points, two wins, and nine top-five finishes.

Ben Rhodes managed to secure a spot in the Round of 8, even though he entered Kansas with just three points below the cutoff.

In the middle of the race, he encountered a potential problem that led to him making contact with the wall, suspecting it was due to a tire issue.

This situation had his team on high alert, but Rhodes persevered and continued racing until he was near his pit stop window.

This strategy allowed him to gain crucial positions and points, while his Playoff competitor, Matt Crafton, faced his own set of problems and slipped down the field.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs are set to resume with the opening race of the Round of 8 scheduled for Thursday, September 14th at Bristol.