NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes became the sixth repeat winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after claiming the checkered flag at the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 8.
In a thrilling race on Friday, Eckes led the final two laps on the restart and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the season's third victory, Eckes locked his spot in the Round of 8 and was awarded 51 points. He maintained second place in the points table with 3024 points.
After finishing P4 at Kansas, regular NASCAR Truck Series season champion Corey Heim gained 48 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a six-point lead over Eckes with 3030 points, two wins, and nine top-five finishes.
Chase Purdy, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P14. He gained 32 points and now stands in 11th place on the points table with 461 points from two top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Kansas Lottery 200
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 19th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:
- Corey Heim (P) - 3030
- Christian Eckes (P) - 3024
- Grant Enfinger (P) - 3024
- Carson Hocevar (P) - 3022
- Zane Smith (P) - 3022
- Ty Majeski (P) - 3016
- Ben Rhodes (P) - 3013
- Nick Sanchez # (P) - 3006
- Matt DiBenedetto (P) - 2075
- Matt Crafton (P) - 2069
- Chase Purdy - 461
- Stewart Friesen - 454
- Tanner Gray - 449
- Jake Garcia # - 441
- Tyler Ankrum - 410
- Taylor Gray # - 381
- Rajah Caruth # - 364
- Daniel Dye # - 321
- Hailie Deegan - 305
- Colby Howard - 293
- Dean Thompson - 280
- Bret Holmes # - 263
- Lawless Alan - 239
- Timmy Hill - 211
- Bayley Currey - 183
- Kaden Honeycutt - 159
- Spencer Boyd - 155
- Kris Wright - 150
- Jack Wood (P) - 139
- William Sawalich - 131
- Matt Mills - 108
- Josh Reaume - 101
- Ryan Vargas - 94
- Conner Jones - 86
- Jake Drew - 78
- Tyler Hill - 63
- Layne Riggs - 62
- Toni Breidinger - 55
- Jesse Love - 52
- Mason Maggio - 43
- Logan Bearden - 31
- Justin Carroll - 31
- Chris Hacker - 30
- Cory Roper - 30
- David Gilliland - 28
Watch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14, 2023.