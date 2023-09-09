NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes became the sixth repeat winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after claiming the checkered flag at the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 8.

In a thrilling race on Friday, Eckes led the final two laps on the restart and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the season's third victory, Eckes locked his spot in the Round of 8 and was awarded 51 points. He maintained second place in the points table with 3024 points.

After finishing P4 at Kansas, regular NASCAR Truck Series season champion Corey Heim gained 48 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a six-point lead over Eckes with 3030 points, two wins, and nine top-five finishes.

Chase Purdy, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P14. He gained 32 points and now stands in 11th place on the points table with 461 points from two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Kansas Lottery 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 19th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim (P) - 3030 Christian Eckes (P) - 3024 Grant Enfinger (P) - 3024 Carson Hocevar (P) - 3022 Zane Smith (P) - 3022 Ty Majeski (P) - 3016 Ben Rhodes (P) - 3013 Nick Sanchez # (P) - 3006 Matt DiBenedetto (P) - 2075 Matt Crafton (P) - 2069 Chase Purdy - 461 Stewart Friesen - 454 Tanner Gray - 449 Jake Garcia # - 441 Tyler Ankrum - 410 Taylor Gray # - 381 Rajah Caruth # - 364 Daniel Dye # - 321 Hailie Deegan - 305 Colby Howard - 293 Dean Thompson - 280 Bret Holmes # - 263 Lawless Alan - 239 Timmy Hill - 211 Bayley Currey - 183 Kaden Honeycutt - 159 Spencer Boyd - 155 Kris Wright - 150 Jack Wood (P) - 139 William Sawalich - 131 Matt Mills - 108 Josh Reaume - 101 Ryan Vargas - 94 Conner Jones - 86 Jake Drew - 78 Tyler Hill - 63 Layne Riggs - 62 Toni Breidinger - 55 Jesse Love - 52 Mason Maggio - 43 Logan Bearden - 31 Justin Carroll - 31 Chris Hacker - 30 Cory Roper - 30 David Gilliland - 28

Watch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14, 2023.