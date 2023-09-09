NASCAR

NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 09, 2023 12:29 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes became the sixth repeat winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after claiming the checkered flag at the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 8.

In a thrilling race on Friday, Eckes led the final two laps on the restart and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the season's third victory, Eckes locked his spot in the Round of 8 and was awarded 51 points. He maintained second place in the points table with 3024 points.

After finishing P4 at Kansas, regular NASCAR Truck Series season champion Corey Heim gained 48 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a six-point lead over Eckes with 3030 points, two wins, and nine top-five finishes.

Chase Purdy, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P14. He gained 32 points and now stands in 11th place on the points table with 461 points from two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Kansas Lottery 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 19th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Corey Heim (P) - 3030
  2. Christian Eckes (P) - 3024
  3. Grant Enfinger (P) - 3024
  4. Carson Hocevar (P) - 3022
  5. Zane Smith (P) - 3022
  6. Ty Majeski (P) - 3016
  7. Ben Rhodes (P) - 3013
  8. Nick Sanchez # (P) - 3006
  9. Matt DiBenedetto (P) - 2075
  10. Matt Crafton (P) - 2069
  11. Chase Purdy - 461
  12. Stewart Friesen - 454
  13. Tanner Gray - 449
  14. Jake Garcia # - 441
  15. Tyler Ankrum - 410
  16. Taylor Gray # - 381
  17. Rajah Caruth # - 364
  18. Daniel Dye # - 321
  19. Hailie Deegan - 305
  20. Colby Howard - 293
  21. Dean Thompson - 280
  22. Bret Holmes # - 263
  23. Lawless Alan - 239
  24. Timmy Hill - 211
  25. Bayley Currey - 183
  26. Kaden Honeycutt - 159
  27. Spencer Boyd - 155
  28. Kris Wright - 150
  29. Jack Wood (P) - 139
  30. William Sawalich - 131
  31. Matt Mills - 108
  32. Josh Reaume - 101
  33. Ryan Vargas - 94
  34. Conner Jones - 86
  35. Jake Drew - 78
  36. Tyler Hill - 63
  37. Layne Riggs - 62
  38. Toni Breidinger - 55
  39. Jesse Love - 52
  40. Mason Maggio - 43
  41. Logan Bearden - 31
  42. Justin Carroll - 31
  43. Chris Hacker - 30
  44. Cory Roper - 30
  45. David Gilliland - 28

Watch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14, 2023.

