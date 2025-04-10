Kevin Harvick recently weighed in on the debate regarding authenticity in NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. Speaking on his Happy Hour podcast, the former Cup Series champion emphasized that the sport has done well in reconnecting with its past and NASCAR fans have resonated with the view.

Throwback Weekend was originally created to celebrate NASCAR’s rich history by bringing back vintage paint schemes and honoring past icons in race festivities. While fans have embraced the nostalgia, several modern-day drivers have raised eyebrows over its relevance. 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott believes that NASCAR has overdone the throwback schemes to 'death'.

Kevin Harvick, meanwhile, adopted a firm but balanced stance in favor of the weekend, expressing appreciation for NASCAR's effort to re-engage with the sport’s past but also advocating for stronger participation.

"We have done a great job as a sport the last few years of recognizing our past and getting more drivers and crew members and people and getting them re-engaged, better with our sport. I think that that has been a real effort of NASCAR to do that. I think that if everybody participated it would be better," he said (2:34 onwards).

Ten years into the tradition, 19 cars out of the 38-car field did not partake in the festivities in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington this year, while teams like 23XI Racing and RFK Racing did not participate at all. Kevin Harvick noted that this spoils the weekend with all participants engaged deeply.

Long-time fans are deeply connected with the sentiment. As a portion of the podcast circulated on social media, fan responses poured in. Most praised Harvick’s stance and echoed the idea that NASCAR’s future depends on keeping its past alive.

One enthusiastic fan wrote:

"I couldn’t love this more!!!! This should put all the ‘should throwback end’ to bed. This is exactly why it needs to continue. That and it doesn’t hide anyone by doing it."

Others used the moment to highlight a perceived void in NASCAR's promotional identity since the days of Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon.

"Nascar has no great ambassador. Dale Sr. and Jeff Gordon loved and promoted the sport. There is no driver today that truly cares enough and it’s sad…" commented one fan.

One fan even questioned NASCAR’s timing in creating Throwback Weekend and wrote:

"Then why did it take 62 years to start doing this?"

But overall, the response was celebratory.

"Lovin’ the throwback weekend idea :)" wrote one fan.

"Soo cool to honor NASCAR's past :)" added another.

Kevin Harvick’s stance has served as a unifying message in a divided conversation. While the event may not yet be perfect for some, the widespread support suggests its spirit still resonates powerfully with the people it was designed for.

"Everybody’s got a story": Kevin Harvick on why NASCAR's throwback weekend matters

Kevin Harvick stands beside his race car prior to the Star Nursery Classic on October 18, 2024 - Source: Getty

Kevin Harvick stated that understanding NASCAR’s history made today’s drivers more grounded in their success and reach out to new audiences. Many teams took part this year, with over half the Cup grid running tribute liveries.

From Kyle Larson’s Terry Labonte throwback to Austin Cindric's nod to Dale Earnhardt, the visuals were potent. Harvick also mentioned the Wood Brothers' scheme honoring their 1965 Indy 500 win, calling it “the best” in terms of storytelling and execution.

"There are a lot of things that you can throw it back to and it helps tell the story of that particular racing family, team, situation, scenario whatever that is. Everybody's got a story and the more stories that we can put out there, and the more that we can remind people of the past. I'm sure that the drivers that you may be referring to don't have a great understanding of what the history of the sport looks like," Kevin Harvick added in his podcast (1:10 onwards).

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, who did not run a throwback scheme, nonetheless supported Harvick’s views on the value of preserving NASCAR history. Denny Hamlin may have voiced his indifference won Sunday’s race in a Carl Edwards tribute car.

