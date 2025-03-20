"Fantastic response to Lewis Hamilton’s comments": Fans react to Red Bull posting a montage of Max Verstappen, engineer after Ferrari driver's comment

Red Bull Racing decided to counter Lewis Hamilton and his statements with a recent Instagram post after the Ferrari driver 'accused' Max Verstappen of 'abusing' his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. Reacting to the post, fans took to their social media and hailed the Red Bull social media team.

During Thursday's media day ahead of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, Hamilton stated that his conversation with his race engineer Riccardo Adami was nothing over the top, and the media exaggerated it.

This has come after Hamilton and Adami had a series of exchanges on the radio, where the seven-time world champion asked not to fill him with so much information during last week's Australian Grand Prix.

Following the ordeal, many reports focused on how Hamilton behaved with his new race engineer in Melbourne. Now, countering the reports, the British driver stated that they were getting to know each other, and it was fine.

At the same time, Hamilton also pointed out how Verstappen often blasts out at his team, and his engineer GP on the radio during races. As soon as Hamilton's comments came out, Red Bull came out with a social media post, in what seems an attempt to counter the former's comments.

They posted a series of photos where Verstappen and Lambiase were sharing laughs, and having a good time. Reacting to the post, fans shared their thoughts online. Here are some reactions from fans taken from Instagram:

A fan wrote, "Fantastic response to LH's comments."

Credit: _e.p.w_53 on Instagram.

Another fan wrote, "Love how they posted this right after the Lewis comments came out. Red Bull admin FTW."

Credit: himika_bose on Instagram.

"Red Bull admin you know exactly what you're doing after the Lewis Hamilton comment," wrote another fan.

Credit: noorus.salam on Instagram

"Admin responding to Hamilton," wrote a fan.

Credit: sofutb on Instagram.

"Can't help but wonder if this is in response to Lewis' comments," another fan wrote.

Credit: sashi_lee on Instagram

Another fan wrote, "Love how Admin posted this right after Hamilton's pathetic comments."

Credit:ssawantt30 on Instagram.

Notably, Verstappen often has heated exchanges with his race engineer on the radio and it has received a wide array of reactions from F1 fans.

What did Lewis Hamilton say about Max Verstappen and his race engineer?

During the recent press conference for the upcoming F1 race in Shanghai, Lewis Hamilton addressed the team radio ordeal between him and race engineer Riccardo Adami. Reacting to the situation, and how the media reported the ordeal, here's what the former Mercedes man said,

"I mean, naturally, everyone over-egged. It was literally just a back-and-forth. I was very polite in how I had suggested it. I said: 'leave it to me, please'. I wasn't saying 'F you'. I wasn't swearing. So it was just at that point, I was really struggling with the car and I needed full focus on these couple of things," said Hamilton.

Following this, he mentioned how Verstappen behaves with his race engineer Lambiase:

"Go and listen to the radio calls with others and their engineers, far worse. But unfortunately, you [the media] make… the conversation that Max has with an engineer over the years, the abuse that the poor guy's taken and you never write about it, but you wrote about the smallest little discussion I had with mine," he added.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain drives the (44) Ferrari SF-25 in the pit stop during the Race of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Source: Getty

Hamilton debuted for Ferrari in the 2025 Australian Grand Prix after switching from Mercedes after 12 long years. This is Hamilton's third team in F1 after McLaren and Mercedes.

