FIA issues the latest update on Mercedes' Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff saga

The FIA released an official statement on Saturday, December 8, announcing that it has put an end to its investigation into Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his spouse Susie Wolff regarding a breach of confidentiality, having found no evidence.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and wife Susie, who serves as the Managing Director of F1 Academy, were subject to a claim from Business F1 magazine that resulted in an FIA investigation over alleged breach of confidentiality.

The claim suggested that confidential information discussed during the couple's private meetings found its way to Formula One management executives.

However, following the investigation, it has been confirmed by the FIA that no evidence was found to back these claims. An official statement from the FIA read:

"Following a review of Formula One Management’s F1 Code of Conduct and F1 Conflict of Interest Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM’s compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information.

The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.

As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

What was Mercedes' response to the allegations made against Toto Wolff?

When Toto Wolff was accused of sharing private information, the Silver Arrows outfit expressed surprise at the revelation of an investigation through a media statement. The statement read:

"We note the generic statement from the FIA this evening, which responds to unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet, and the off-record briefing which has linked it to the team principal of Mercedes-AMG F1."

"The team has received no communication from the FIA Compliance Department on this topic and it was highly surprising to learn of the investigation through a media statement."

The team entirely rejected the allegations, as the statement continued:

"We wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our team principal."

Mercedes fans can breathe a sigh of relief following FIA's latest statement. It remains to be seen if any further actions will drive this fiasco forward.