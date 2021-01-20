First look: Alex Bowman reveals helmet for 2021

Alex Bowman unveiled his ride for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series 2021 season only last week.

Making the shift to Hendrick Motorsports(HMS), Bowman will be behind the wheels of the iconic No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, driven until last year by NASCAR Hall of Fame, Jimmie Johnson.

And now, only a while back, he took to social media to reveal his helmet for the season.

Much in sync with the paint scheme of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, the "new lid" as put by Alex Bowman understandably sports Ally branding at the front, and on either side of the helmet.

It also has the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports at its back.

The slick design already has Twitterati talking about it.

Dang this is way cooler than anything Beam ever designed. — Offseason Dale. 😷 (@dabfordale) January 19, 2021

Goodness gracious 😍 — Dawn Williams (@dawnwilliams48) January 19, 2021

Also Read- WATCH- Jimmie Johnson relives horror crash from 2000

Advertisement

What to expect from Alex Bowman in 2021?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying

Alex Bowman has belonged and looked the part in the three full-time years in the NASCAR Cup Series so far. Into his fourth full-time season this year, however, he would be keen to go the distance.

While it might not be wrong to say that he has some serious shoes to fill driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, Bowman will go into this season as one of the top four titleless drivers who could win it.

You May Also Like- When does NASCAR start in 2021?

Had fun working on this one... we went all out! Ready to rock the @allyracing colors this season 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/JBROdlaPAL — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) January 15, 2021

The 27-year-old had a rather decent 2020 where he registered an overall sixth-place finish. He stacked up to six top 5s, fifteen top 10s, and a solitary win with an average finish of 14.7. Bowman also had seven Top-10 finishes in the playoffs.

Hoping for a possible change of fortune at HMS, Alex Bowman will be in the able company of current champion Chase Elliott and the so-called 'King of Dirt' racing, Kyle Larson.

Also Read- NASCAR: How the entry list for Daytona 500 currently stands