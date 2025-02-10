Former NASCAR driver delivers hard truth on why Clint Bowyer won’t be “bothered” by Chiefs crushing Super Bowl defeat

Former NASCAR driver, Kenny Wallace, has explained why Clint Bowyer, a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, won't be bothered by his favorite team's brutal Super Bowl defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. The defeat stemmed from a poor Q1 result, putting KCC's title in jeopardy.

The City Chiefs eyed their third Super Bowl championship in a row, while the Eagles aimed to disrupt the streak to clinch their second title since 2018 against the New England Patriots. However, the first quarter made the Eagles' dominance visible as they crushed the Chiefs 7-0.

As the game progressed, so did the Eagles' superiority. They won three quarters but lost in the Q4. Nonetheless, the total score of 40-22 was sufficient for the Eagles to dethrone KCC to become the champions.

Clint Bowyer, a diehard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, was in attendance at Caesars Superdrome, sporting the Chiefs' outfit to support them. The crushing defeat must've disappointed him. However, Kenny Wallace believes it didn't bother Bowyer.

Wallace opined that the Chiefs' defeat was evident after a poor Q1 performance, and thus, it wouldn't have pinched Bowyer excessively, as he might've already accepted the bitter fate.

“Largest point loss so far in Patrick Mahomes' career. And it just happens to be Super Bowl. The other thing. I'm a lover. I'm not going to say anything bad, OK? Halftime show, not memorable. Not memorable…as far as Clint Boyer goes, this is such a blowout that it don't bother you. You're devastated when you lose a close game. You knew Kansas City was going to lose this at the end of the first quarter,” Wallace said.

Notably, Chase Elliott also watched the Super Bowl in person and shared an image with Clint Bowyer, where the latter donned a KCC coat, cap and a t-shirt featuring team's coach Andy Reid.

Clint Bowyer laid his feelings bare during the Super Bowl battle

Since the beginning, the match wasn't going the Chiefs’ way, and Clint Bowyer admitted to it. However, he expressed faith in star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, labeling him "the only man" who could resurrect KCC from the ruins.

Mahomes is the only NFL player to earn three Super Bowl MVPs before age 30. Despite noteworthy stats like completing 1000 career passing yards in 34 games, eight consecutive 300-plus passing yard games, and more, the reign of the Philadelphia Eagles was too overpowering to conquer.

Witnessing the turmoil of City Chiefs, Bowyer expressed his emotions, posting:

“Not ideal. But keep the faith. 15 got us here, 15 is only man on planet that can rebound from this.”

It’s worth mentioning that Bowyer’s faithful message gained immense traction and several fans ruled out any chance of a comeback.

