“Frankie Muniz or Hailie Deegan”: After Justin Haley’s exit, NASCAR fans predict which driver will replace him at Kaulig

NASCAR silly season is a phenomenon that hits you in the face when you least expect it, and who knows, it might have opened up an avenue for Frankie Muniz as it did kick off. One of the fan favorites in the ARCA Menards Series, actor turned race car driver and best known for his appearance in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz is one driver hard to root against.

Just as Justin Haley kicked off the rumor mill in the NASCAR Cup Series after his exit from Kaulig Racing, Frankie Muniz was one of the names which popped up in contention for the seat. While it will be a big jump for the otherwise well-performing driver, fans seem to root for him nonetheless.

LEFT TURN CULT 🏁



Who is the next driver to climb into that ride?



Justin Haley to RWR in 2024, that leaves an open seat with the Kaulig No. 31

Justin Haley is headed to Rick Ware Racing from next season onwards, leaving a space open at Kaulig Racing. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan has also been mentioned as a probable contender by the fans, as they react to the news.

Here are some of the best reactions, to be taken light-heartedly of course, in the same spirit of 'wrong answers only':

"Frankie Muniz or Hailie Deegan"

"Frankie Muniz or Hailie Deegan"

"Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, SVG"

"After this season…being 23rd in points in an HMS car. Time to move on to the 31"

"After this season…being 23rd in points in an HMS car. Time to move on to the 31"

"Me 19 career iracing wins"

"Me 19 career iracing wins"

"Carl Edwards"

"Not a single person named a true legend Ricky Bobby"

"Not a single person named a true legend Ricky Bobby"

"Right answer is Chandler Smith. The wrong but fun answer is SVG"

"Right answer is Chandler Smith. The wrong but fun answer is SVG"

Frankie Muniz is full of confidence ahead of the ARCA Menards Series' visit to Pocono

Part-time ARCA Menards Series driver and full-time NASCAR aspirant Frankie Muniz visits Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania this weekend ahead of his seven-race hot streak of finishing in the top 10. Often dubbed 'The Tricky Triangle', Muniz will be driving on an all-new track for the ninth time in his short NASCAR career.

Looking forward to mastering the 2.5-mile-long facility, Frankie Muniz looked confident ahead of this Friday's Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 and told speedwaydigest.com:

"I'm embracing the return to a bigger track on the ARCA Menards Series schedule. Honestly, I feel very confident about racing at Pocono Raceway. I've been told it's a mixture of different types of race tracks all molded together. Parts of the track feel like a road course, some characteristics of a short track and then some qualities of a superspeedway."

The race goes live from Pocono Raceway on July 21, 2023, at 6 pm ET.