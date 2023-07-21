NASCAR 2023: Purse size for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

After 20 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for another thrilling race – the HighPoint.com 400.

Sunday (July 23)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at Pocono Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the HighPoint.com 400.

Pocono Raceway is a 2.5-mile-long track that features 14 degrees banking at Turn 1, nine degrees banking at Turn 2, and six degrees banking at Turn 3.

HighPoint.com 400 can be watched live on USA Network, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick off on Sunday, July 23, at 2:30 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers who will take part in Pennsylvania will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Pennsylvania has a prize pool of $7,243,361. Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series will reward winning teams with $1,411,027 and $757,274, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs across NASCAR's top-three tier series. He wrote:

“Purses for Pocono, incl all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to points funds, plus, for Cup, payouts to charter teams for competing weekly and charter's performance history (primarily last three yrs): Cup: $7,243,361 Xfinity: $1,411,027 Truck: $757,274”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, will begin with practice at 2:35 pm ET on Saturday, July 22. It will be followed by a qualifying race the next day at 3:20 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying race can be enjoyed live on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the HighPoint.com 400?

Heading to Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 160-lap race. The #11Toyota driver has odds of 5-1 to win Sunday's race, according to cbssports.com.

Martin Truex Jr. has the second-highest odds at 11-2, followed by Kyle Busch at 6-1, Kyle Larson at 7-1, and William Byron at 17-2 in the top five.

They are followed by Ross Chastain (19-2), Christopher Bell (11-1), Chase Elliott (12-1), Ryan Blaney (12-1), Tyler Reddick (12-1), Joey Logano (16-1), and Kevin Harvick (16-1).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 23.