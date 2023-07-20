NASCAR 2023: Where to watch HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend for the HighPoint.com 400, which will be held at the Pocono Raceway. The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (July 23) and can be watched on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 3:20 pm ET on Saturday (July 22) and can be viewed live on USA and MRN.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers competing for over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long speedway, resulting in a 400-mile race. The track features 14 degrees banking at Turn 1, nine degrees banking at Turn 2, and six degrees banking at Turn 3.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s HighPoint.com 400 and will look to get his second win of the season. The track, nicknamed The Tricky Triangle currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Pocono Raceway @PoconoRaceway



Complete Race Weekend info can be found by visiting our Event Guide!



Event Guide:



#HighPoint400 #ExplorePocono225 #CRCBrakleen150 #SunsetHill150 pic.twitter.com/owNR51NT6k Whether it's your 50th time or first time visiting us this weekend, check out this Know Before You Go video!Complete Race Weekend info can be found by visiting our Event Guide!Event Guide: poconoraceway.com/eventguide

NASCAR has seen 12 different and three drivers with more than two wins- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (four wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (two wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen - in the first 20 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at the Pocono Raceway:

Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:30 pm ET: HighPoint.com 400

The 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway will air on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 pm ET. Live-streaming for the 21st point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Fans can also watch by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the Pocono Raceway this weekend.