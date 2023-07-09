“It’s a tough position to be in" - Frankie Muniz opens up about his future in ARCA Racing

Television actor turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz has set his eyes on the big leagues ever since he got behind the wheel of a stock car. Currently competing in the junior ARCA Menards series in the sport, the 'Malcolm in the Middle' actor has impressed several in and around the fraternity with his abilities.

Muniz recently elaborated on his future aspects in the sport as he tries to find full-time sponsors for his ARCA season, as well as a jump to the Xfinity or Craftsman Truck Series.

Setting his sights on the big leagues, by graduating to the nationwide series, Frankie Muniz said in an interview:

"You know, it's a tough position to be in and we're competitive, I'm second in the points. Obviously, I want to finish the championship. I need the races, I have the least amount of experience of anybody here."

Hopeful of a few deals coming together for Frankie Muniz, the actor turned racecar driver's recent string of results certainly pin him down as having a good debut in racing.

Frankie Muniz sums up his ARCA Menards Series race at Mid-Ohio

Having appeared in his latest NASCAR ARCA Menards Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Circuit, Frankie Muniz was a cheerful driver out of his car.

Managing to finish in the top-10 once again with a P6 finish during the Zinsser SmartCoat 150, he spoke about the experience in a post-race interview and said:

"It was good. I mean the racing's so much fun. Honestly like, I was shocked how many good guys there were for a road course. Usually when you look at past races, there's a few good guys and everyoe else kind of struggles but it was a lot of really good cars out there."

Further adding on his brake issues during the race, the 37-year-old added:

"We had some issues with the brakes going the whole way like, really couldn't get the car to stop but just kept going, you know. Even if I send it into a wall I gotta keep going, I gotta fight. I'm having a blast."

Due to a lack of full-time sponsorship, Muniz's future is still uncertain. However, there are rumors about a possible offer from Morris, the Illinois-based racing outfit Clubb Racing.

