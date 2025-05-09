Frankie Muniz portrays optimism for Kansas after tough run at Texas 

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz expressed an upbeat attitude with a positive take on his upcoming weekend at Kansas Speedway. The actor-turned-racer has been swept up in a whirldwind of troubles in the last few races, as he posted his fourth DNF of the season at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ad

Driving the No.33 Ford F-150, Muniz was left to rue a blown left front during the Speedycash.com 250 last weekend(May 2). The Reaume Brothers Racing driver began in 26th but managed to run in the top-15 in the second stage, before the tire failure sent him crashing into the outside wall with 29 laps left.

On Thursday, May 8, Muniz shared an Instagram post and singled out his race pace at Texas as a hint of what's to come at Kansas Speedway. He captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Flying to Kansas from Vancouver and I'm so excited to get back in the race car this weekend. Last week in Texas we showed that we have speed before we blew the right front tire with 20 to go. But now I'm all smiles because I'm feeling really good and ready to battle!"

Ad

Frankie Muniz had an encouraging start to his debut season with a 10th-place finish at Daytona. Since then, the 39-year old has fallen victim to mechanical gremlins and on-track incidents that left him fighting for a race finish. With the compounding effect of four DNFs, Muniz recently expressed his frustration with waning motivation.

"I have to prove to them that I belong": Frankie Muniz reveals his motivation in the Truck Series

Frankie Muniz recently appeared for a podcast epsiode with Ford CEO Jim Farley and presented his views on joining the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He spoke about wanting to proving himself and earn the respect of his rivals on-track.

Ad

Reflecting upon the same, Muniz said via YouTube/Drive with Jim Farley [13:05]:

"While I'm new in each series, right? When I first showed up in ARCA, and now I'm in the truck series, right? I have to prove to them that I belong, but I feel like they don't give me credit until I beat them, right? Because then you can't say that I don't belong in the series if I'm fascinated, right? So, you know, that also motivates me because I want to—I want to do that."

Ad

Ad

Frankie Muniz returned to stock car racing in 2021 with the SRL Pro Late Model Series. A year later, he competed in the ARCA Menards Series and enjoyed a two-year-long stint where he logged 12 top-10 finishes from 22 starts.

On the heels of his newfound success, he competed part-time in both the Xfinity and the Truck Series, following which, he signed with Reaume Brothers Racing for a full-time seat in the 2025 Truck Series season. He currently ranks 24th in the drivers' standings with 100 points after eight starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.