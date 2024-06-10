Frankie Muniz's wife Paige slams Meta's AI program over copyright concerns - "I do not consent"

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, recently called out Meta on Instagram, for violating her privacy.

Meta recently announced the usage of Instagram and Facebook posts, going back as far as 2007, to train artificial intelligence tools. Muniz's wife Paige posted the following on her Instagram story in opposition to this latest update:

"I own the copyright to all images and posts submitted to my Instagram profile and therefore do not consent to Meta or other companies using them to train generative AI platforms. This includes all future AND past posts/stories/threads on my profile.@instagram, get rid of the AI Program"

Paige Muniz calling out Meta on her Instagram story

This new privacy policy will be active from June 26th and will allow Meta's AI chatbot access to photos, captions, and messages. Currently, the only users excluded from this newly updated policy are the ones who are protected by AI protection laws like the GDPR, which is practiced in the European Union and the US state of Illinois.

Frank Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, is a native of a small town in southwestern Pennsylvania called Marianna. She started modeling at the age of 18 and continued to do so until she decided to switch professions and become a TV presenter with Golf Network. Paige also owns a business venture labeled Pog and Mauz.

Frank Muniz, on the other hand, is a regular at the ARCA Menards Series. He now races part-time for Joey Gase Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His debut in the Xfinity Series came at the Daytona International Speedway, racing in the United Rentals 300. Frank Muniz has started 3 Xfinity races but to his misfortune, he hasn't been able to finish any of them.

How did Frankie Muniz and Paige Price meet?

The shared passion for golf between NASCAR Xfinity driver Frank Muniz and Paige Price (now Muniz) is how the two of them got acquainted. Frank Sinatra's 100th Anniversary Invitational Event in February 2016, is where they first met. They started dating a few months after getting to know each other.

After dating for two years, they got engaged and then eventually got married in 2021, exactly four years after the day they first met. Muniz and Paige announced the birth of their son, Mauz Mosely Muniz, on the 22nd of March, 2021. In an Instagram post, Frank Muniz wrote:

"World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me."

Paige has been in attendance at almost all the races Muniz participates in, which exhibits the loving nature of their relationship.