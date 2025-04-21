Frankie Muniz's wife sets the record straight on her golfing skills 

Hollywood actor turned NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, shared an Instagram story with her toddler flaunting her golf skills. She took the challenge to see if she still had her skills and accompanied the story with a lighthearted caption.

Born in Marianna, Pennsylvania, Paige met her husband nearly a decade ago in 2016 while Frankie was foraying into his career in stock car racing. After dating for nearly two years, the couple announced their engagement and tied the knot in February 2020. After one year of marriage, they welcomed their first child, Mauz Mosley, in 2021.

In the latest story, Paige was seen having a golf session with her son, Mauz Mosley. She recorded the session and shared a clip of her attempting to pot the ball. Mrs. Muniz was successful in doing so and flaunted her skills. She captioned the story:

"After posting Mauzie putting, I got so many messages asking if 'I still got it' and the answer is... nope."

"The turf isn't finished being layed out, that's why it's so messy. Don't you dare judge me, internet."

Paige Muniz flexed her golfing skills with her son (Source: @pogmuniz via Instagram)

Before Paige Muniz met her significant other, she had a successful career as a professional model. She gained recognition after winning her first-ever Miss Classix Kumite title 12 years ago in 2013. Later, she transitioned into a sports representative for the golf network. Additionally, Mrs. Muniz owns the Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars.

Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, captured and shared her humorous moment with her toddler

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, frequently shares her hilarious moments with her son on her social media handles. Previously, she shared how she promoted a healthy eating habit in her son.

Mrs. Muniz took one of her son's favorite soft toys, a sloth named 'Ah,' and removed all the stuff from outside. She then went to her son and explained to him why the toy was not working properly, because he had not finished his green veggies.

“Parenting 101 from a home surgeon: Deconstruct your child's favorite toy and blame his unhealthy body on not eating enough veggies, and your kid will want to eat broccoli for breakfast. It shouldn't cause too much psychological damage, right?” Paige Muniz captioned the story.

The former professional model also shared one more hilarious instance where she asked her son for help to choose an outfit for Barrett Jackson's auction night in Scottsdale. Paige highlighted that she offered Mauz some snacks in exchange for his help.

“Moe wanted to go walk around and get snacks…so he’s going to help me find a dress for the festivities to kick off Barrett Jackson next week,” wrote Paige Muniz.

Frankie Muniz ranks 24th in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 88 points. He secured one top-ten finish at the season's inaugural race at Daytona International Speedway in February 2025 in his Reaume Brothers Racing's #33 Ford F-150.

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More