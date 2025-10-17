FRM driver Layne Riggs suffers a huge blow to playoff hopes at Talladega 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 17, 2025 22:12 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Layne Riggs (34) during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Front Row Motorsports driver, Layne Riggs, recently suffered a new dent to his championship hopes as he was disqualified in the qualifying session at Talladega for an unapproved adjustment. He will also be the last pick of the pit stalls in the playoff race at Martinsville.

Layne Riggs’ No. 34 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was disqualified from qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway after a technical inspection revealed unapproved adjustments. The FRM entry will now have to start at the rear of the field under the provisional rules that allow a team or entry to compete in the race despite being disqualified if the entry had met the criteria for initial eligibility.

Alex Hayden of MRN Radio reported on X:

"Breaking: 34 truck of Layne Riggs was just removed from the qualifying line after an unapproved adjustment. They will not qualify here at Talladega. Waiting to confirm if they lose pit selection next week at Martinsville"
Bob Pockrass further confirmed this:

"No points penalty for Riggs but here is the big penalty -- last pick of pit stalls at Martinsville as pit-stall selection is determined by previous weekend's qualifying (Phoenix is playoff drivers pick FIRST but Martinsville is not that way)."
According to the Competitor’s Penalties and Appeals Bulletin from NASCAR, unapproved modifications could result in the loss of pit selection and points deductions. In his case, there was no confirmation of a point deduction, but he lost his choice of a pit stall at Martinsville.

Layne Riggs is currently a point below the cutline for the playoffs, and his closest competitor is Rajah Caruth, who is at +1. The fact that Ty Majeski is also breathing down his neck at -2 definitely worsens his bid for a Truck Series championship, given his disqualification in Talladega. Needless to say, starting at the back of the grid on a superspeedway like this limits the chance for a strong run, with inevitable multiple-car accidents likely to occur, making passing through the field increasingly difficult. Riggs has a mountain to climb, and it remains to be seen how he fares and whether he eventually makes it to the Playoff 4.

Layne Riggs outlines his future with Front Row Motorsports

Layne Riggs confirmed that he plans to return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, continuing his tenure with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in the No. 34 Ford F-150 for what would be his third full-time season.

While speaking to Racing America, Riggs said:

“I do feel like I need, at least another year in Trucks or Xfinity, whatever the path is. I’m planning on running the No. 34 Truck again next year, as of now. So yeah, I feel like I just need a little bit more time.”

Beyond his Truck Series commitment, Riggs expressed aspirations to expand his experience by making select starts in the Xfinity or Cup Series in 2026, describing it as a way to 'get his feet wet and get a feel for it and see' how he performs at the sport’s highest levels, as per Motorsportwire. While he confirmed nothing is finalized or under formal discussion, the goal is to gradually transition toward a potential future in the premier division, following in the footsteps of his father, former Cup driver Scott Riggs.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
