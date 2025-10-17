FRM driver Layne Riggs suffers a huge blow to playoff hopes at Talladega 

Front Row Motorsports driver, Layne Riggs, recently suffered a new dent to his championship hopes as he was disqualified in the qualifying session at Talladega for an unapproved adjustment. He will also be the last pick of the pit stalls in the playoff race at Martinsville.Layne Riggs’ No. 34 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was disqualified from qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway after a technical inspection revealed unapproved adjustments. The FRM entry will now have to start at the rear of the field under the provisional rules that allow a team or entry to compete in the race despite being disqualified if the entry had met the criteria for initial eligibility.Alex Hayden of MRN Radio reported on X:&quot;Breaking: 34 truck of Layne Riggs was just removed from the qualifying line after an unapproved adjustment. They will not qualify here at Talladega. Waiting to confirm if they lose pit selection next week at Martinsville&quot;Alex Hayden @TheAlexHaydenLINKBreaking: 34 truck of Layne Riggs was just removed from the qualifying line after an unapproved adjustment. They will not qualify here at Talladega. Waiting to confirm if they lose pit selection next week at Martinsville. @MRNRadio #AskMRNBob Pockrass further confirmed this:&quot;No points penalty for Riggs but here is the big penalty -- last pick of pit stalls at Martinsville as pit-stall selection is determined by previous weekend's qualifying (Phoenix is playoff drivers pick FIRST but Martinsville is not that way).&quot;According to the Competitor’s Penalties and Appeals Bulletin from NASCAR, unapproved modifications could result in the loss of pit selection and points deductions. In his case, there was no confirmation of a point deduction, but he lost his choice of a pit stall at Martinsville. Layne Riggs is currently a point below the cutline for the playoffs, and his closest competitor is Rajah Caruth, who is at +1. The fact that Ty Majeski is also breathing down his neck at -2 definitely worsens his bid for a Truck Series championship, given his disqualification in Talladega. Needless to say, starting at the back of the grid on a superspeedway like this limits the chance for a strong run, with inevitable multiple-car accidents likely to occur, making passing through the field increasingly difficult. Riggs has a mountain to climb, and it remains to be seen how he fares and whether he eventually makes it to the Playoff 4. Layne Riggs outlines his future with Front Row MotorsportsLayne Riggs confirmed that he plans to return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, continuing his tenure with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in the No. 34 Ford F-150 for what would be his third full-time season.While speaking to Racing America, Riggs said:“I do feel like I need, at least another year in Trucks or Xfinity, whatever the path is. I’m planning on running the No. 34 Truck again next year, as of now. So yeah, I feel like I just need a little bit more time.”Beyond his Truck Series commitment, Riggs expressed aspirations to expand his experience by making select starts in the Xfinity or Cup Series in 2026, describing it as a way to 'get his feet wet and get a feel for it and see' how he performs at the sport’s highest levels, as per Motorsportwire. While he confirmed nothing is finalized or under formal discussion, the goal is to gradually transition toward a potential future in the premier division, following in the footsteps of his father, former Cup driver Scott Riggs.