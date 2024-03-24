Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East at Five Flags Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East is finally done and dusted. The opening race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series East, the Pensacola 150 commenced at 8:35 pm ET on Saturday (March 23) at Five Flags Speedway, with a total of 16 entries.

Gio Ruggiero, driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports, went to victory lane after winning a thrilling ARCA Menards Series East season opener. It marked his maiden victory in the East Series.

Ruggiero spent the entire first half of the 150-lap race chasing the defending East Series champion and polesitter William Sawalich and dominated the closing stages to take the win. Ruggiero crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.355 seconds ahead of Sawalich to grab the checkered flag at COTA

Speaking about his maiden victory in the NASCAR's ARCA Menards platform after the race, Ruggiero stated (via tobychristie.com):

“Just hats off to everybody at Venturini Motorsports. I’m glad we won here it’s a good track for me…It was kind of like Phoenix in reverse…We got better on restarts, and that’s how we beat them,”

“It was kind of like Phoenix in reverse. The first half there we were kind of behind him saving. Then that restart came. I needed to work on my restarts, so I was studying my restarts there all week, and I got better there, and that’s how we beat him.”

Meanwhile, William Sawalich finished runner-up, followed by Bubba Pollard, Connor Zilisch, and Hunter Wright in the top five. Mike Basham, Jake Finch, Zachary Tinkle, D.L. Wilson, and Cody Dennison completed the top 10.

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East: 2024 Pensacola 150 final results

Below are the final results for the 2024 Pensacola 150 at Five Flags Speedway:

#20 - Giovanni Ruggiero #18 - William Sawalich #1 - Bubba Pollard #28 - Connor Zilisch #95 - Hunter Wright #10 - Mike Basham #55 - Jake Finch #11 - Zachary Tinkle #39 - D.L. Wilson #6 - Cody Dennison #93 - Colton Collins #99 - Michael Maples #31 - Rita Goulet #12 - Presley Sorah #7 - Tyler Scofield #0 - Nate Moeller

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East next at Dover Motor Speedway for the second race of the season on April 26, 2024.