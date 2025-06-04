Georgia’s only NASCAR track strikes a multi-million-dollar mega deal with a Fortune 300 company

Georgia's sole NASCAR venue, Atlanta Motor Speedway, has inked a multi-million-dollar sponsorship deal with Echopark Automotive, a Fortune 300 company. As part of the agreement, the 66-year-old Hampton facility will be renamed Echopark Speedway, marking the end of the previous name after 35 years.

Owned by Speedway Motorsports, the 1.5-mile quad-oval will bear the Echopark name for seven years. Echopark Automotive is a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive Inc., specializing in pre-owned vehicle sales. The naming rights are a step forward for Echopark, since it already operates in nine other Speedway Motorsports facilities nationwide.

Echopark Speedway is slated to debut in the upcoming Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on June 28. The expansive 850-acre facility has received a major facelift to reflect the new partnership's branding ahead of the event. Echopark Automotive's signature green colour and a new logo now adorn the track walls, victory lane, and other fan zones throughout the venue.

Trending

About the partnership, David B. Smith, Chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive, said:

"We have enjoyed serving guests in the Atlanta metro area since EchoPark Atlanta opened its doors in 2020. This partnership allows us to share the value of the exceptional EchoPark car-buying experience with more guests in Atlanta and the surrounding area who enjoy the excitement of NASCAR racing at this iconic venue.”

Echopark Speedway was last repaved in 2021 with a narrow racing surface and an increased banked turn of 28 degrees, resulting in a Superspeedway-style configuration. Since then, multi-car pack racing has seen an uptick at the track, with last year's event posting a three-wide finish in which Daniel Suarez narrowly edged out Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch by 0.003 and 0.007 seconds, respectively.

On June 28, fans can watch Echopark Speedway's debut on TNT at 7 p.m. ET.

NASCAR finalizes Homestead-Miami for 2026 championship decider

NASCAR recently announced a rotating model for the season finale venue, starting with Homestead-Miami Speedway for 2026. This marks the return of the 1.5-mile oval as the championship decider, a status it previously held from 2002 through 2019. The current finale venue, Phoenix Raceway, will continue to be a candidate beyond 2026.

Reflecting upon the move, Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's EVP and Chief Venue & Racing Innovation officer, said (via TobyChristie.com):

"Homestead-Miami Speedway has a history of competitive, championship racing that will provide nostalgia for veteran drivers and fans and exhilaration for NASCAR’s new generation. As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans at NASCAR Championship Weekend."

Expand Tweet

Homestead-Miami's last offering saw Kyle Larson attempt his first three-race sweep of the season in the Straight Talk Wireless 400. He secured his 30th Cup Series victory at the track after falling short of the triple attempt in the Xfinity Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.