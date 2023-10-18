"Get another couple more wins" - Kyle Larson fired up to keep his momentum going in 2023 NASCAR playoffs

The 2023 racing season has opened several avenues for full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson.

The Elk Grove, California native has left a mark on motorsports throughout the year, from challenging in the stock car racing postseason to getting behind the wheel of an IndyCar.

With a championship title from his High Limit Sprint Car Series in 2023 added to his trophy cabinet, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver looks to repeat his 2021 achievement.

In what was seen as a record title bid from Larson with a staggering 10 wins throughout the season, the 31-year-old has somewhat lived in the shadow of the perfect season gone past.

After his decisive victory in Las Vegas last weekend, Kyle Larson seems to have sent out a statement of intent for his rivals, sealing his spot in the Championship 4. The South Point 400 almost slipped away from Larson's grasp as he spun and touched the outside wall during the race, only to rebound and cross the checkered flag in P1.

Elaborating on what his mindset has been like going into the remaining two rounds of 8 races, Larson seems in no mood to slow down as he challenges for his second title. He spoke with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"It's nice to be locked in, the points are really close so, it's good to not have to worry about points and can just go there and race our own race, try and run up front, and make good decisions on the racetrack. I'm not going there and thinking these next two races are throwaways. I want to go there, have some good runs, potentially get another couple more wins, and try and go after a second championship."

Kyle Larson seems to have his eyes set on the elusive second title, which slipped from his grasp last year at Charlotte Roval.

Kyle Larson discusses his contact with the outside wall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Elaborating on what was a hairy moment for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, Kyle Larson elaborated on why hitting the outside wall in Sin City was good for him. He told Bob Pockrass in a post-race interview:

"I was glad that it kissed the wall because had it not I was going to slide down hit the inside wall and race over."

It is hard not to put Kyle Larson as one of those drivers who drive on the ragged edge despite the situations they find themselves in.