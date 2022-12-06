Need for Speed Unbound: How to get Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014

Need for Speed Unbound has over 143 cars with different builds, sizes, speeds, and costs. The game also has a lot of customization options that allow players to tweak their personal racing machine to perfection.

One such racing machine is the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014), which falls into a category of cars that is best described in one word: power.

Money and main story progression are all it takes for players to get the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014) in Need for Speed Unbound

To be able to obtain the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014) in Need for Speed Unbound, you need to get to a point in the story where you have unlocked A+ tier cars.

Once this has been done, you will need to head to your garage and select the “Rides” option. You must then visit the “Buy/Sell” tab and search for the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014). All other cars can also be bought and sold here.

Of course, the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014), like many other cars in Need for Speed Unbound, is not free. It costs 112,000 in-game dollars. If you have enough money, you can purchase the car and take it out for a spin.

The power of the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014)

The Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is a powerhouse in the world of cars (Image via Electronic Arts)

In Need for Speed Unbound, the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014) has an overall rating of A+. This means that it is a great top-range car that is only surpassed by the best vehicles in the S and S+ tiers.

The Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014) was designed to be a track-oriented variant of the fifth generation of the Camaro lineup. It features several upgrades, including stiffer suspension and improved aerodynamics. Its performance is further improved by enhanced ceramic breaks and weight-reducing modifications to the interior.

The car sports a port-injected LS7 V8 engine, which has an output of 570 horsepower and 540 pound-feet of torque. It is primarily known for its consistent and smooth delivery of power.

The LS7 V8 is one of the few GM engines that is assembled by hand. It can also be found under the hood of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Designed from top to bottom to show off pure muscle and power, the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014) has a top speed of 177 mph (285 km/h) and can go from zero to sixty in 7.8 seconds. The handling gives the car a 20% drift, making it suitable for roads but not off-roading.

Among the 143 cars in Need for Speed Unbound, the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (2014) can provide power like no other. It is one of the most recognizable vehicles in the world for a reason. Players will not regret purchasing the muscle car and taking it out to race against the best of the best.

