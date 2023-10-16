NASCAR 2023 points standings after South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the first driver to advance to the Championship 4 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season after winning Sunday's South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
In a dramatic Las Vegas race, Larson dominated the race leading 133 laps and drove his #5 Chevrolet away from Christopher Bell on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With the South Point 400 victory, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion received 60 points. He moved from fourth to top position in the points table with 4084 points, four wins, and 14 top-five finishes.
After finishing P6 at Las Vegas, William Byron demoted to second place in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 4079 points after six wins and 13 top-five finishes.
Christiopher Bell, who started on the pole, challenged Larson in the last 10 laps but fell short by a small margin of 0.082 seconds and finished P2 in the race. He gained 52 points and is in fifth place on the points table with 4068 points.
Defending champion Joey Logano could not repeat his heroics, finishing P11. Therefore, he gained 27 points to occupy the 13th place on the points table with 2170 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
See here for the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the seventh playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Kyle Larson (P) - 4084
- William Byron (P) - 4079
- Denny Hamlin (P) - 4072
- Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 4071
- Christopher Bell (P) - 4068
- Tyler Reddick (P) - 4056
- Chris Buescher (P) - 4048
- Ryan Blaney (P) - 4015
- Brad Keselowski - 2237
- Ross Chastain - 2213
- Kyle Busch - 2192
- Bubba Wallace - 2188
- Joey Logano - 2170
- Kevin Harvick - 2146
- Michael McDowell - 2131
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2127
- Chase Elliott (P) - 758
- Daniel Suarez - 707
- Ty Gibbs # - 694
- Alex Bowman - 659
- AJ Allmendinger - 647
- Aric Almirola - 589
- Austin Cindric - 572
- Ryan Preece - 567
- Corey LaJoie - 566
- Justin Haley - 565
- Erik Jones - 519
- Todd Gilliland - 506
- Austin Dillon - 475
- Chase Briscoe - 454
- Harrison Burton - 419
- Ty Dillon - 330
- Noah Gragson - 199
- Cody Ware - 65
- Jenson Button - 45
- Mike Rockenfeller - 39
- Ryan Newman - 35
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Brodie Kostecki - 15
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
- Shane Van Gisbergen(i) - 0
- Josh Berry(i) - 0
Watch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22.