"Getting more track time is worth it" - Kyle Larson looking forward to pulling double duty for NASCAR at Road America

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is known for his prowess on dirt as well as road courses. NASCAR's visit to Sonoma Raceway a couple of weeks back indicated just that until bad luck struck Larson with a wheel coming off his car, ending his chances of a good finish.

The circus is preparing to race on the third road course of the 2022 season this weekend. Road America will be hosting the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made In America this Sunday. The 4-mile-long track will see the Cup Series for only the third time in history as drivers and teams prepare to take on the track's undulating corners.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick We're ringing in Independence Day with a trip full of twists and turns at @roadamerica We're ringing in Independence Day with a trip full of twists and turns at @roadamerica! https://t.co/N06z6YyU3S

The weekend will also host the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, with the Camping World Truck Series on a break this time around. The feeder series race allows Larson to rack up mileage and experience as he navigates the 14 total turns at Road America with the new Next Gen car.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver elaborated on the importance of extra track time and said:

“There are some big differences between the Cup and Xfinity cars, like braking points and sequential shifting in the Cup car versus an H-pattern in the Xfinity car. But getting more track time is worth it while getting an additional race with Kevin (Meendering) calling the shots will help our communication.”

The Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey goes live from Road America on Sunday at 3:00 pm EST on FS1.

Kyle Larson raises upwards of $20,000 for charity

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson recently managed to donate a sum of $24,424 to his charity, the Kyle Larson Foundation. The proceeds came courtesy of the Elk Grove, California native auctioning various racing memorabilia donated by drivers on pristinemarketplace.com. These included race-used hats, gloves, and fire suits amongst other collectible merchandise.

The Foundation's Drive For 5 initiative aims to give scholarships to up to 5 students per year at the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia. The cause also aims to provide meals for 5 families per day through the Sanneh Foundation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far