Gianna Tulio shows off her $31 bikini with a 4-word appreciation message for husband Ryan Blaney

Gianna Blaney (formerly Tulio), wife of Ryan Blaney, recently showed off her bikini on Instagram with a caption that complimented her husband's photography skills. The holiday picture was from the couple's visit to St. Lucia's Piton Mountains.
Gianna Tulio holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of California. She works as a fashion model and brand ambassador, gaining recognition for her association with Hooters of America. In 2021, she won the title of Miss Hooters International. Since 2018, she has played a key role in crafting swimwear designs for Tortuga Bikini.
Gianna Tulio recently posted some pictures on her Instagram handle, wearing what seemed to be a bikini set by Geluboao, worth around $31 (as per Amazon), paired with a Christian Dior women's hat. She also mentioned that these pictures were taken by Ryan Blaney, and praised his efforts in her caption, which read:
"My husbands photo skills >"
Ryan Blaney has kicked off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a bang. He's now in 6th place in the driver standings, racking up 275 points while piloting the #12 Ford for Team Penske. His season opener showed promise, as he snagged 7th place at the Daytona 500 even after getting caught up in a crash.
But his campaign this year hasn't been all smooth sailing as he's faced some tough breaks, including two engine failures in the first five races. One of these setbacks happened at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where his engine gave out after he'd led for 124 laps and clinched a win in stage 1. However, he has mustered three top-five and four top-10 finishes so far, and will look to build on his progress and secure a playoff berth.
Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna mentions the one thing she learned after a month of getting married to Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio reflected on their first month of marriage during an interview with NASCAR writer Justin Schuoler. Gianna shared that while she hasn’t necessarily learned anything new in this short time, the biggest difference is a feeling of security, knowing she now has a husband. She emphasized that their relationship feels the same, but the formal commitment adds a comforting sense of stability.
"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure," Gianna Blaney mentioned in the video.
Both Gianna and Ryan prefer using the terms "husband" and "wife" over "fiancé," highlighting their joy in embracing their new roles.