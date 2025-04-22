Gianna Tulio shows off her $31 bikini with a 4-word appreciation message for husband Ryan Blaney

Gianna Blaney (formerly Tulio), wife of Ryan Blaney, recently showed off her bikini on Instagram with a caption that complimented her husband's photography skills. The holiday picture was from the couple's visit to St. Lucia's Piton Mountains.

Ad

Gianna Tulio holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of California. She works as a fashion model and brand ambassador, gaining recognition for her association with Hooters of America. In 2021, she won the title of Miss Hooters International. Since 2018, she has played a key role in crafting swimwear designs for Tortuga Bikini.

Gianna Tulio recently posted some pictures on her Instagram handle, wearing what seemed to be a bikini set by Geluboao, worth around $31 (as per Amazon), paired with a Christian Dior women's hat. She also mentioned that these pictures were taken by Ryan Blaney, and praised his efforts in her caption, which read:

Ad

Trending

"My husbands photo skills >"

Ad

Ryan Blaney has kicked off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a bang. He's now in 6th place in the driver standings, racking up 275 points while piloting the #12 Ford for Team Penske. His season opener showed promise, as he snagged 7th place at the Daytona 500 even after getting caught up in a crash.

But his campaign this year hasn't been all smooth sailing as he's faced some tough breaks, including two engine failures in the first five races. One of these setbacks happened at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where his engine gave out after he'd led for 124 laps and clinched a win in stage 1. However, he has mustered three top-five and four top-10 finishes so far, and will look to build on his progress and secure a playoff berth.

Ad

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna mentions the one thing she learned after a month of getting married to Ryan Blaney

Syndication: Pocono Record - Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio reflected on their first month of marriage during an interview with NASCAR writer Justin Schuoler. Gianna shared that while she hasn’t necessarily learned anything new in this short time, the biggest difference is a feeling of security, knowing she now has a husband. She emphasized that their relationship feels the same, but the formal commitment adds a comforting sense of stability.

Ad

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure," Gianna Blaney mentioned in the video.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Both Gianna and Ryan prefer using the terms "husband" and "wife" over "fiancé," highlighting their joy in embracing their new roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More