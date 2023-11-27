"Glad I won something": Corey LaJoie reacts to fans voting him NASCAR's best driver on social media

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie, has won the NASCAR Fan Choice ‘Best Driver on Social Media” award following the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The NASCAR Fan Choice Award results were released on November 21, a week after voting closed for the awards for various categories. Fans made their opinion clear by choosing LaJoie as the ‘Best Driver on Social Media’ for delivering some flair across social media routinely, whether it be promoting “Stacking Pennies” podcast or unveiling a paint scheme in grand fashion.

After winning the award, Corey LaJoie expressed his feelings on social media by sharing a heart-warming video. In that video, he thanked the fans for voting him for this specific honour.

LaJoie said:

“Guys, it’s a big day. It’s a big day because you guys have voted me NASCAR’s best driver on social media. Glad I won something appreciate that, appreciate y’all.”

“I appreciate my team for putting good horses underneath me for a current career year. We almost won a couple of races a lot, led a lot of laps. It’s gonna be even bigger and better 2024. We have a lot of big things coming.”

“First, I wanna thank the fans. You guys tried and true listeners to the podcast following on social media cheering on a Sunday afternoon. I really appreciate that. All of our partners. You guys make this thing go just as much. So, I cannot wait for the Daytona 500. Ladies and gentlemen, but I hope you guys have a great thanksgiving”

How Corey LaJoie performed in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Corey LaJoie, the driver of the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports had a career best NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023. Even though he didn't win a single race throughout the season, he ran up front quite a few times. He scored two top-five, three top-10 finishes and ended the season at 25th place in the Cup Series points table.

LaJoie also got a chance to drive Hendrick Motorsports #9 Chevrolet after Chase Elliott was suspended by NASCAR for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at the Charlotte. Starting from P30, he finished the race in P21.

Catch Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kick-off at Daytona International Speedway on February 18.