Grant Enfinger parts ways with crew chief ahead of crucial playoff Truck race in New Hampshire

Ahead of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' last race of the round of 10, CR7 Motorsports announced a new crew chief for the #9 Chevy driver, Grant Enfinger. The EJP 175 is scheduled for this Saturday, September 20, 2025, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The team decided to bring in Michael Shelton and replace Enfiner's long-time crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz. Shelton won a championship title as a crew chief while working with Turner Scott Motorsports driver James Buescher in 2012. Interim crew chief Shelton has also worked with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team, JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil, during his one-race stint with CR7 Motorsports.

In the 2024 season, the Fairhope, AL, native and his former crew chief secured two wins, eight top-five finishes, and 14 top-ten finishes in 23 starts. However, this season, the #9 Chevy driver has secured seven top-fives and 12 top-tens in 20 starts but has yet to clinch a win. Reflecting on Grant Enfinger's winless season, the team owner, Codie Rohrbaugh, told the media (via TheRacingExpert):

“Jeff has played an essential role in our growth and success. His leadership and dedication helped position our team to win races and contend for championships. We are grateful for everything he has contributed to CR7 Motorsports and wish him the very best moving forward."

Following the big change ahead of entering the last phase of the playoffs, Enfinger expressed his views on the big change.

“Jeff and I have shared a lot of success together. His knowledge, preparation, and commitment were big strengths for our team. I’ll always be appreciative of the effort he put into helping us compete at a high level," Grant Enfinger stated.

Stankiewicz and Enfinger joined CR7 ahead of the last season and made an appearance in the Championship Four race. The #9 Chevy's former crew chief also worked in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing from 2022 to 2023 and GMS Racing from 2020 to 2021 in the Truck Series.

"We were better than him on a long run": Grant Enfinger speaks his mind on Corey Heim's second victory

Earlier in March, CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger finished the EcoSave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the runner-up. He missed the chance to secure his maiden win of the season after making a quick pit stop. Enfinger lost the lead to Corey Heim, who ultimately won the race, his second victory of the season.

Later, during a post-race interview, the #9 Chevy driver expressed his frustration with the upsetting result. He told FrontStretch Media:

"Just a little frustrated, just because I feel like we had a shot at that at the end. I feel like we were better than Corey on a long run. Just couldn't clear a Tanner quite soon enough. And feel like I maybe abused the tires a little bit too much making some of those moves."

Grant Enfinger only competed once at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway back in 2017 when he drove the #98 Toyota for ThorSport Racing. He finished the race among the top-five drivers, securing a P4 finish. Additionally, he has a 29-point buffer over the cutoff line in the Truck Series ahead of the last race of the Round of 10.

