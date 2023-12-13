Grant Enfinger signs multi-year deal with CR7 Motorsports, continues NASCAR Truck Series championship hunt

CR7 Motorsports on Tuesday (December 12) announced that the team has signed NASCAR Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger for the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season and beyond.

After driving the #23 Chevy for GMS Racing in the last two seasons, Enfinger returned to the team where he competed part-time in 2021, signing a multi-year deal with the race team for the 2024 season. The 38-year-old will drive the #9 Chevrolet Silverado for CR7, which has formed an alliance with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

Expand Tweet

Grant County Mulch and Champion Power Equipment will serve as primary sponsors of the entry.

Enfinger is excited to begin the new chapter of his career. In a team release, he expressed his emotions about working with his former team in the Truck Series.

“I feel like we have all the right pieces in place. With Chevrolet's help and support, we were able to put this together and have the resources it takes to truly win races and contend for championships. I am expecting growing pains, but I also foresee performance from the beginning. I can't say thank you enough to everyone that made this happen. Especially Codie and the entire Grant County Mulch family and everyone at Champion Power Equipment. I am extremely excited about this next chapter in my career and couldn't be more happy about my decision,” Enfinger said.

Expand Tweet

Grant Enfinger finished the 2023 Truck season in second-place in the championship standings. He scored three wins and nine top-five finishes.

“I knew that Grant was the perfect choice” - CR7 Motorsports on Grant Enfinger

Codie Rohrbaugh, the owner of CR7 Motorsports is happy and confident to have Grant Enfinger behind the wheel of one of their race cars in the 2024 season.

In a team release, Rohrbaugh said:

“When the opportunity came along, I knew that Grant was the perfect choice. With our efforts to elevate our racing program in 2024, I am confident in what Grant will bring to the team.”

Enfinger has made 171 starts in NASCAR's third tier series with 10 wins, 100 top-10s, and six poles. He also made his Cup Series debut with Legacy Motor Club at Sonoma Raceway in 2023.

Catch Grant Enfinger in action when the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16.