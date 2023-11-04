NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season came to an end at Phoenix Raceway on Friday (November 3). ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes captured his second Truck Series title after finishing fifth ahead of the fellow championship 4 drivers Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, and Grant Enfinger.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes became the second driver to win four races in the 2023 Truck season after claiming the checkered flag at the season finale race.

With his fourth win of the season, Eckes received 51 points and moved to fifth place in the points table with 2319 points.

Rhodes, the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series champion gained 32 points and holds the top spot in the Truck Series standings with 4032 points, one win, and seven top-5 finishes.

Jake Garcia, who finished runner-up, gained 37 points, and moved 13th in the points table with 534 points with three top-five finishes.

The Championship 4 contender Corey Heim, who started on pole, did not capitalize on the advantage and finished P18. He gained 19 points and finished the season at third place in the points table with 4019 points from three wins and 12 top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after season finale race

See below for the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the end of the 2023 season:

Ben Rhodes (P) - 4032 Grant Enfinger (P) - 4031 Corey Heim (P) - 4019 Carson Hocevar (P) - 4008 Christian Eckes - 2319 Nick Sanchez # - 2258 Zane Smith - 2194 Ty Majeski - 2185 Matt Crafton - 2167 Matt Dibenedetto - 2102 Chase Purdy - 582 Stewart Friesen - 537 Jake Garcia # - 534 Tanner Gray - 533 Taylor Gray # - 490 Rajah Caruth # - 482 Tyler Ankrum - 456 Daniel Dye # - 389 Hailie Deegan - 385 Dean Thompson - 370 Colby Howard - 340 Lawless Alan - 317 Bret Holmes - 303 Bayley Currey - 260 Timmy Hill - 222 Jack Wood - 198 Kaden Honeycutt - 190 Spencer Boyd - 165 Kris Wright - 150 William Sawalich - 138 Jake Drew - 116 Ryan Vargas - 114 Conner Jones - 111 Matt Mills - 108 Tyler Hill - 102 Josh Reaume - 101 Jesse Love - 85 Toni Breidinger - 55 Mason Maggio - 53 Cory Roper - 45 Nick Leitz - 41 Marco Andretti - 39