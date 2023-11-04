NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season came to an end at Phoenix Raceway on Friday (November 3). ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes captured his second Truck Series title after finishing fifth ahead of the fellow championship 4 drivers Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, and Grant Enfinger.
Meanwhile, Christian Eckes became the second driver to win four races in the 2023 Truck season after claiming the checkered flag at the season finale race.
With his fourth win of the season, Eckes received 51 points and moved to fifth place in the points table with 2319 points.
Rhodes, the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series champion gained 32 points and holds the top spot in the Truck Series standings with 4032 points, one win, and seven top-5 finishes.
Jake Garcia, who finished runner-up, gained 37 points, and moved 13th in the points table with 534 points with three top-five finishes.
The Championship 4 contender Corey Heim, who started on pole, did not capitalize on the advantage and finished P18. He gained 19 points and finished the season at third place in the points table with 4019 points from three wins and 12 top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after season finale race
See below for the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the end of the 2023 season:
- Ben Rhodes (P) - 4032
- Grant Enfinger (P) - 4031
- Corey Heim (P) - 4019
- Carson Hocevar (P) - 4008
- Christian Eckes - 2319
- Nick Sanchez # - 2258
- Zane Smith - 2194
- Ty Majeski - 2185
- Matt Crafton - 2167
- Matt Dibenedetto - 2102
- Chase Purdy - 582
- Stewart Friesen - 537
- Jake Garcia # - 534
- Tanner Gray - 533
- Taylor Gray # - 490
- Rajah Caruth # - 482
- Tyler Ankrum - 456
- Daniel Dye # - 389
- Hailie Deegan - 385
- Dean Thompson - 370
- Colby Howard - 340
- Lawless Alan - 317
- Bret Holmes - 303
- Bayley Currey - 260
- Timmy Hill - 222
- Jack Wood - 198
- Kaden Honeycutt - 190
- Spencer Boyd - 165
- Kris Wright - 150
- William Sawalich - 138
- Jake Drew - 116
- Ryan Vargas - 114
- Conner Jones - 111
- Matt Mills - 108
- Tyler Hill - 102
- Josh Reaume - 101
- Jesse Love - 85
- Toni Breidinger - 55
- Mason Maggio - 53
- Cory Roper - 45
- Nick Leitz - 41
- Marco Andretti - 39