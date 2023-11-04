NASCAR
NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 04, 2023 18:39 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season came to an end at Phoenix Raceway on Friday (November 3). ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes captured his second Truck Series title after finishing fifth ahead of the fellow championship 4 drivers Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, and Grant Enfinger.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes became the second driver to win four races in the 2023 Truck season after claiming the checkered flag at the season finale race.

With his fourth win of the season, Eckes received 51 points and moved to fifth place in the points table with 2319 points.

Rhodes, the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series champion gained 32 points and holds the top spot in the Truck Series standings with 4032 points, one win, and seven top-5 finishes.

Jake Garcia, who finished runner-up, gained 37 points, and moved 13th in the points table with 534 points with three top-five finishes.

The Championship 4 contender Corey Heim, who started on pole, did not capitalize on the advantage and finished P18. He gained 19 points and finished the season at third place in the points table with 4019 points from three wins and 12 top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after season finale race

See below for the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the end of the 2023 season:

  1. Ben Rhodes (P) - 4032
  2. Grant Enfinger (P) - 4031
  3. Corey Heim (P) - 4019
  4. Carson Hocevar (P) - 4008
  5. Christian Eckes - 2319
  6. Nick Sanchez # - 2258
  7. Zane Smith - 2194
  8. Ty Majeski - 2185
  9. Matt Crafton - 2167
  10. Matt Dibenedetto - 2102
  11. Chase Purdy - 582
  12. Stewart Friesen - 537
  13. Jake Garcia # - 534
  14. Tanner Gray - 533
  15. Taylor Gray # - 490
  16. Rajah Caruth # - 482
  17. Tyler Ankrum - 456
  18. Daniel Dye # - 389
  19. Hailie Deegan - 385
  20. Dean Thompson - 370
  21. Colby Howard - 340
  22. Lawless Alan - 317
  23. Bret Holmes - 303
  24. Bayley Currey - 260
  25. Timmy Hill - 222
  26. Jack Wood - 198
  27. Kaden Honeycutt - 190
  28. Spencer Boyd - 165
  29. Kris Wright - 150
  30. William Sawalich - 138
  31. Jake Drew - 116
  32. Ryan Vargas - 114
  33. Conner Jones - 111
  34. Matt Mills - 108
  35. Tyler Hill - 102
  36. Josh Reaume - 101
  37. Jesse Love - 85
  38. Toni Breidinger - 55
  39. Mason Maggio - 53
  40. Cory Roper - 45
  41. Nick Leitz - 41
  42. Marco Andretti - 39

