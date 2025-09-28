“Great name to have”: Justin Allgaier explains how JRM’s hiring of ‘influential’ NASCAR talent would make a ‘potent combination’

Justin Allgaier shared his reaction to Rodney Childers joining JR Motorsports as the No.1 team's crew chief. The No.7 driver was excited to welcome someone with such a proven track record.Early in the season, Childers vacated his role as crew chief for Justin Haley in Spire Motorsports. After a successful stint at the Cup level with 40 wins and a championship in 2014, the veteran crew chief was left without a home for his talents.He has now landed a full-time gig at JRM for the No.1 team, which will be shared by Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil in 2026. Allgaier, a NASCAR veteran himself, was asked about the new joinee in an interview at Kansas Speedway.&quot;Great name to have, and obviously somebody that's been, you know, really influential in this sport, right. A lot of race wins and championships,&quot; he replied(via X/Frontstretch, 0:09 onwards)We have a great ecosystem at Junior Motorsports, right. Crew chiefs, engineers, drivers, mechanics, everybody really has a really strong bond and you add somebody that's got the success that he's got and the work ethic and the knowledge, I think that helps kind of make for a potent combinationOn the racing front, Justin Allgaier began among the top-5 at Kansas but ended up with a P13 finish. He led 71 of the first 90 laps to sweep both stages. However, a slow pitstop and an unlucky strategy caused him to fall back on the running order. Connor Zilisch, meanwhile, came in at second and entered the history books with his 16th consecutive top-5.Nonetheless, Allgaier has advanced to the final eight despite his midpack finish.Justin Allgaier weighs in on potential return to NASCAR's full-season formatFollowing waning interest in the sport, NASCAR's playoff committee has signalled a possible return to the 36-race championship format. The drop in viewership numbers at the recently concluded New Hampshire playoff race has caused the unexpected turnaround.Chase Elliott commented on the development and explained how the change would force drivers to change their approach. Reflecting upon the same, Justin Allgaier had an alternate perspective.&quot;I used to love the old school points format, where you know Daytona to Homestead or Phoenix....you just go from one to the other right. Those were cool moments for me, but at the same time you get a stretch of two or three bad races, you know it can end your season. So I think for us, we just have to be mindful of a lot of things in our sport right now,&quot; he said via aforementioned source. [1:25 onwards]Justin Allgaier has been driving in the Xfinity Series for 15 years. He makes his 500th career start next weekend at the Charlotte Roval.