Chase Elliott is crystal clear NASCAR’s full season format would force drivers to race ‘differently’

Chase Elliott weighed in on the potential return to a 36-race championship format. He compared it to the early playoff years when drivers changed their approach to make use of stage points, and now expects a similar evolution if NASCAR reverts to the classic full-season format.Back in July, Elliott had addressed the pitfalls of NASCAR's classic points system,. which allowed a driver to run away with the title well before a season ends. Elliott suggested that such a dominance should be celebrated, rather than ridiculed.Mark Martin, who's been a vocal critic of the playoffs, was appreciative of Elliott's stance. The Hall of Famer's wish could now come true, as reports suggest that NASCAR's playoff committee has been considering the full-season format from 2026 onwards.Reflecting upon the same, Elliott was asked if the 36-race format would matter. He replied(via X/Frontstretch),&quot;People would run their races differently if that were the case,&quot;&quot;Best example I can give is those first couple of years that we had the playoff system the way it was, it was almost like everyone didn't realize how beneficial and crucial stage points were there those first couple years and there was a lot of freebies up for grabs....And then as time went on, like everyone figured that out and realized man, you can really stack some points and totally you change the complexion of your day,&quot; he added.Chase Elliott then wondered if the classic points system would still have stages. He wanted to skip any speculation until the new rule book arrived.Many believe NASCAR's change in perspective has to do with lower viewership stats and poor public sentiment for the playoffs.Chase Elliott shares personal connection to Breast Cancer Awareness MonthNASCAR is set to honour Break Cancer Awareness Month with custom pink window nets for all Cup Series drivers. Chase Elliott, who's grandmother is a survivor of breast cancer, shared his thoughts on the same in a recent interview.&quot;It’s an important month for a lot of people. Breast cancer has impacted, unfortunately, almost every family I know in some way, shape, or form, and certainly has impacted mine. It’s always been an important initiative for that reason, and will certainly continue to be,” he said.The window nets will also be signed by drivers and given away to charities. The initiative is introduced to spread awareness of the disease.On the racing front, Chase Elliott has qualified fourth for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. His teammate Kyle Larson leads him in third, while Joe Gibbs Racing are once again at the forefront.Chase Briscoe grabbed the Busch light pole for the seventh time this season, while Denny Hamlin rounded out the front row with a 0.101 second gap.