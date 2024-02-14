Greg Biffle confirms his absence from 2024 Daytona 500 amidst unfulfilled "contract obligations"

Greg Biffle, a 19-time Cup Series winner, recently shared a statement on social media indicating his decision to skip the Daytona 500 race.

Biffle mentioned a former contract disagreement as the reason behind his decision. The announcement was made on his Instagram account, with the statement reading:

"Due to unfulfilled contract obligations from 2022 for myself and the team, I have made a hard decision not to participate in any races until the prior contract obligations have been fulfilled."

The statement was made by Biffle after he discovered that there were pictures of his car and hauler with his name and signature as well. He decided not to engage in the race until the terms of the deal were to his liking.

"It has come to my attention that images of a hauler and a car with my name and signature on the side of it have been released," Biffle stated.

The 55-year-old decided to skip the race but still showed support for the team and was hopeful for the future, saying:

"I wish the team all the best and hopefully I will have the opportunity to race again and win this coveted race."

The No. 44 NY Racing Chevrolet Camaro, the car that Greg Biffle used to drive, is listed as "To be announced" on the Daytona 500 entry list for now.

NASCAR celebrates Greg Biffle's career

To mark its 75th year in 2023, NASCAR paid tribute to Greg Biffle by putting him in the Top 75 drivers among its most successful drivers. Regardless of the Cup Series trophy being just out of reach for Biffle, he became a name in the sport after collecting 56 wins in various categories.

It is worth noting that he had 20 wins in the Xfinity Series, which he also managed to win in the 2002 season, and 17 victories in the Truck Series, where he managed to win the 2000 Championship. The success was not limited to these series only; he also had 19 victories in the Cup series, with six of them in the 2005 season where Biffle finished as runner-up.

In 2022, Greg Biffle’s career was recognized, as he was inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame. Sonoma Road Race honored his legacy in 2023 during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 event in May.