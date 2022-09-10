Guess what Joey Logano drives to get his groceries? A 700-hp beast!

As we all know, NASCAR drivers tend to be car lovers, and the 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano is one of their biggest fans, especially vintage cars. The #22 Ford Mustang driver recently showed off his unique collection of more than 20 plus cars, which includes a 1956 Ford Panel Truck, which he describes as a 700-horsepower grocery getter.

In a recent episode of Drive from E! News, Logano showed off his classic vehicle to host Austin J. Hills. Hills headed to North Carolina to look at Logano’s swanky Ford GT Heritage edition, but they first spent time discussing some other cars in the collection.

Speaking about the classic Ford Panel Truck, Logano said:

“It’s a ’56 Ford panel truck. Which is pretty cool alone, but we had to make it a bit neater. It’s got a Shelby GT500 drivetrain in it, so this thing’s pumping out about 700 horsepower. So we’re getting groceries quickly.”

Watch the full episode here:

Apart from the Panel Truck, the Team Penske driver also showed three other luxurious vehicles for his collection. The list includes a 2017 Ford GT Heritage Edition, which cost $1.2 million, a 1935 Factory Five Ford pickup, and a Gen-6 #22 Ford Mustang Cup Series car that Ford turned into a drift car for a promotional video. The Ford Panel Truck still stands out from his collection as gray paint looks awesome with its smoothed-out bodywork, simple livery, black wheels, and hot rod stance.

During a rapid-fire segment, Joey Logano was asked which driver he wanted to race against for the rest of his career. The 32-year-old didn’t hesitate and picked two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, saying:

“Kyle Busch and I don’t get along really well, but I do enjoy racing him. And I do enjoy the battle we have back and forth. So I would probably pick him.”

Joey Logano takes a massive lead in points table after NASCAR playoff opener

Driving the #22 Ford for Team Penske, Joey Logano started last week’s Darlington race from the pole. This put him in a strong position for his third race win of the season but lost momentum in the closing laps. He crossed the finish line in fourth place at Darlington Raceway.

With a top-five result, Logano gained 40 points and moved from second place to the top spot to take the lead in the Cup Series standings with 2065 points, two wins, and eight top-five finishes.

He became the first driver to bring down Chase Elliott in the Cup Series standings in several months.

Catch Joey Logano at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C