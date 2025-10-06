Hailie Deegan drops 5-word reaction while soaking up the Florida sun with fiance Chase Cabre

Hailie Deegan recently shared a brief five-word reaction while enjoying the Florida sun with her fiancé, Chase Cabre. The Instagram post featured pictures from Deegan's summer activities, including cycling with her brothers.Hailie Deegan is an American professional stock car racer who had initial success in NASCAR's developmental series. Additionally, she became the first woman to win multiple NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series West competitions in 2018 and 2019. She is also the daughter of motocross legend Brian Deegan, and started her career in off-road and dirt bike racing before moving to stock car racing on asphalt.In 2025, Deegan became a full-time competitor in open-wheel racing, as she started competing in the Indy NXT series, driving for HMD Motorsports, unlike her prior engagement in NASCAR, where she had competed full-time in the Truck Series. Despite her underwhelming experience in NASCAR, including her exclusion from AM Racing in 2024, she remains a talent in American motorsports.Hailie Deegan shared a series of summer photos, starting with a picture of her and her fiancé, Chase Cabre:&quot;Not accepting that summers over… ☀🌊&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChase Cabre is an American race stock car driver who competed most recently in the NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series East with Rev Racing on a full-time basis. Similar to Deegan, Cabre started out in motocross before moving on to stock car racing. He continued to race stock cars over several years, mostly in a series of developmental race courses. Cabre also finished second overall in the ARCA Menards Series standings in 2019, but eventually decided to end his pursuit of a career in the national-level of stock car racing. Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre got engaged in October 2023, with Deegan announcing the news on Instagram on October 27, 2023.Hailie Deegan bows down to Danica Patrick for being the torchbearer for females in racingHailie Deegan publicly acknowledged Danica Patrick as a pioneering female figure in motorsports. The 23-year-old Indy NXT driver reflected on how Patrick broke barriers by becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar race in 2008 and the first woman to earn the pole position for the 2013 Daytona 500 in NASCAR. Despite facing negativity during her career, Patrick's success and resilience earned Deegan’s full respect. She said via IndyStar:“I really don't value anyone's opinion unless they're above me success-wise.”“People who have never done it before, it doesn't really affect me at all,” added Deegan.Hailie Deegan also credited IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel for helping her adapt to open-wheel racing during her early career in the Formula Regional Americas championship and Indy NXT. Siegel's coaching and data analysis assistance helped Deegan improve her pace after initially being several seconds off the leader’s speed. Even though she still trails race leaders by about a second, Deegan has made notable progress.