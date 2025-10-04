2026 ARCA Menards Series race schedule released with mix of superspeedways, short tracks, dirt, and road racing

The 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule was recently announced, featuring 20 races across 19 tracks with a balance of speedways, short tracks, dirt, and road courses. The season will open at Daytona International Speedway and, for the first time since 2021, close at Kansas Speedway early in September.ARCA Menards Series' official account posted the following schedule on X:Among the notable changes are the return of Pocono Raceway in June and Chicagoland Speedway in July, both companion weekends alongside the NASCAR Cup Series. The lineup also features Watkins Glen moving from August to May, while Toledo Speedway returns to its traditional May slot.On the flip side, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Dover International Speedway drop off the schedule after appearing in 2025. All races will be broadcast on Fox Sports. ARCA president Ron Drager said (via NASCAR.com):&quot;The 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule will see long-term relationships with NASCAR national series tracks... We’ll also return to traditional short-track venues... in addition to the road courses... and the two dirt tracks... It’s a great mix of tracks across the country that will provide our teams and our fans one of the most diverse schedules in American motorsports.&quot;Kansas Speedway is the only track that hosts races twice: in April and again for the championship finale on September 25. Short tracks like Bristol, Berlin, and Elko remain fixtures, while dirt racing continues with the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. Road courses remain with Watkins Glen, Lime Rock Park, and Indianapolis Raceway Park.It is a mix that maintains ARCA Menards Series’ reputation as one of the most diverse schedules in motorsports while also restoring a few fan-favorite venues. Chicagoland’s addition is especially significant, as it is also back on the 2026 Cup Series calendar as well.Pinnacle Racing Group's Brenden Queen wins ARCA Menards Series finaleBrenden Queen (28) wins the Ride in the 'Dente 200 at Daytona. Source: ImagnThe Arca Menards Series may end at Kansas next year, but for 2025, the championship run closed at Toledo Speedway, and Brenden “Butterbean” Queen is the 2025 champion. The Pinnacle Racing Group’s No. 28 Chevrolet driver needed to run in practice to secure the ARCA Menards Series championship.Queen leads the standings with 941 points, 85 clear of second-place Lavar Scott, after a dominant season that includes nine wins, four poles, and 16 top-five finishes in 19 starts. For PRG, it’s been a rapid climb. Queen reflected on the journey and said (via ARCA):&quot;It’s pretty special for me. My last six years, I’ve won three Langley championships, a CARS Tour championship and now an ARCA championship. It’s really special to add my name to that list of drivers that have done it. A lot of them are in Cup or Xfinity, so it gives me a lot of hope and optimism about the future.&quot;The team has already set its sights on the future, with expectations of expanding to two cars in 2026, even as Queen looks increasingly likely to make a move into NASCAR’s national ranks.But first comes the Owens Corning 200 at Toledo. The half-mile paved oval will host 200 laps of racing to decide the 2025 title. For Queen and PRG, it’s a chance to close the book on one era while setting up the next, with momentum squarely on their side.