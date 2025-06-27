Hailie Deegan’s brother Haiden shows off his six-pack abs in latest IG post

Hailie Deegan’s brother, Haiden Deegan, recently floored his Instagram followers by posting a picture of himself in black and white and sporting his six-pack abs. Haiden is a rising star in American motocross and supercross.

He is the son of freestyle motocross legend Brian Deegan and the younger brother of Indy NXT racer Hailie Deegan. Haiden grew up competing in the sport and turned pro in 2022, and then rose through the ranks very quickly while racing for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.

This past season, Deegan was awarded the 2023 AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year award and placed second in the 250SX East Region Supercross points standings in his first season racing it. In 2024, he won his first AMA Pro Motocross 250 championship with five overall wins. Even at such a young age, he has made a name for himself like his father and sister, and has earned two SuperMotocross World Championship 250SMX titles.

Haiden Deegan recently shared a picture in collaboration with PSD Underwear, a rising brand.

His sister, Hailie Deegan, is another trailblazing American racer currently plying her trade in the 2025 Indy NXT series for HMD Motorsports. She became the first woman in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West to win a race, after scoring three wins in total during 2018 and 2019. Deegan set the record for the best finish by a woman in a first race overall finish in the Xfinity Series in 13th place.

However, after her mixed results with AM Racing, which received paramount criticism, she transitioned from the Stock Cars to Indy NXT for the 2024 season, mid-year.

Hailie Deegan's brother Haiden shares cryptic message following his arrest

Hailie Deegan recently reacted to her brother Haiden Deegan’s cryptic Instagram post with a single word. Haiden, a rising star in AMA Supercross, shared a carousel of photos riding his Yamaha factory bike. The post came in the wake of recent controversies involving Haiden, including his arrest for performing donuts in an Audi R8 in a public place and an altercation with fellow rider Julien Beaumer after the Seattle AMA 250SX race.

“I speak the truth, but that's a foreign language to y'all,” he captioned the Instagram post following his arrest.

Hailie Deegan responded to this post with a one-word comment that read:

"Poetic."

Haiden’s arrest in March 2025 led to charges of street racing and stunt driving, for which he was released on a $1,000 bail. His mugshot and arrest report quickly circulated on social media, and he responded by launching a new merchandise line featuring his mugshot.

This move drew mixed reactions from fans, with some praising his boldness and others criticizing the message it might send. The cryptic Instagram caption is believed to reference either his legal troubles, the altercation with Beaumer, or both, as both incidents were still fresh in the public’s mind.

