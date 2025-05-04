Hailie Deegan’s replacement is getting closer to etching AM Racing’s first NASCAR win

Hailie Deegan's replacement, Harrison Burton, was recently featured in a post-race interview with Front Stretch Media on YouTube after the Texas Motor Speedway race. During the interview, the reporter questioned Burton about how his expectations changed from top-ten to top-five finishes.

Ad

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Deegan joined AM Racing for the 2024 season but parted ways after completing 17 events in the series. Former Cup Series driver Harrison Burton replaced Deegan after she moved to open-wheel racing in the Indy NXT Series.

Hailie Deegan's replacement had a good start and qualified fifth for the race, one spot behind his cousin Jeb Burton in P4. He then finished the 208-lap race at Texas Motor Speedway among the top ten drivers. Harrison Burton was one spot shy of landing his second top-five finish of this season.

Ad

Trending

AM Racing has had a good start this season with Burton, and he has been consistently pushing the #25 Ford Mustang toward the team's first win. Burton landed a P3 finish at Rockingham Speedway, making it the best finish in #25 Ford's history. Reflecting upon the same, the reporter asked Burton:

"When does the expectation change from, like, getting, like, top 10s to top fives to eventually trying to contend for the win?" [00:49 onwards]

Ad

The #25 Ford Mustang driver for AM Racing expressed his thoughts and stated:

"I think just the more opportunities we have up there, the more it'll shift right. And it's kind of been okay. Let's change the expectation from 12th to 10th and then from 10th to 8th and then from 8th to 6th and then 6th to 5th. And so, uh, we're starting to get closer. We just, you know, need to keep working hard and, uh, keep bringing fast race cars."

Ad

Ad

Hailie Deegan's replacement currently ranks in tenth place on the Xfinity Series points table with 307 points in 12 races. He has secured six top-ten and one top-five finish.

Hailie Deegan's replacement gets candid about his views on NASCAR's return to Rockingham Speedway

After a hiatus of over a decade, the governing body decided to return to Rockingham Speedway for the 2025 season. The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire race at Rockingham Speedway was held on April 19, 2025. Following the same, Hailie Deegan's replacement, Harrison Burton, gave his take on the return ahead of the race.

Ad

Since Burton joined AM Racing, he has been doing well and has focused on building momentum. When talking about the track, Burton claimed that the track has "a lot of character." He added:

“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel at a place like Rockingham. It’s such a historic track… it’s cool to be part of the Xfinity Series bringing racing back there.” (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

Ad

Harrison Burton also recalled his practice session on the track held in January 2025. He pointed out that AM Racing made significant progress and topped one of the time charts.

On their first appearance at the track, AM Racing secured a spot among the top five drivers. Hailie Deegan's replacement had a slow start and qualified 29th for the race. However, things changed, and Burton landed a P3 finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.