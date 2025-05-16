Harrison Burton his fiancée Jenna Petty and William Byron attend the PGA Championship 

In a selfie shared on Instagram by Jenna Petty, NASCAR driver Harrison Burton was seen attending the 2025 PGA Championship with his fiancée. The couple was spotted at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. In a separate update, fellow NASCAR driver William Byron had also shared his update from the same event, confirming his presence at the golf major.

The selfie showed the couple posing from the event grounds, with Burton wearing a cap marked “PGA 2025” and Petty dressed in light blue. The event at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte is a regular stop for one of golf’s most prestigious Majors.

Harrison Burton's fiance, Jenna Petty's story on Instagram, a selfie taken at the PGA Championship golf Major. Source: via Instagram, @jennapetty

Burton's fiancée, Petty, is a semi-professional dancer and part-time dance instructor at Dance Productions—The Remix, a role she has held since 2018. Her dance background extends to her time at High Point University, where she graduated in 2024 with a degree in Business Administration. While in college, she was a dancer for the university's official dance team and an active member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

William Byron also attended the PGA Championship to watch some of Golf’s biggest names, including Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Byron shared his time at the tournament on Instagram.

William Byron's story on Instagram. Source: via Instagram, @williambyron

His appearance followed a recent golf outing with teammate Kyle Larson, which came just days before their scheduled race in the NASCAR All-Star event at North Wilkesboro. Byron drives for Hendrick Motorsports and is currently ranked 2nd in the driver's championship with 434 points to his name.

“I'm your biggest fan!!”- Harrison Burton’s fiancée cheers on AM Racing

After a rough finish at the 2025 Focused Health 250, Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna Petty showed her support via Instagram. Despite the setback, she posted a photo of Burton speaking to a reporter after the race and added a message cheering on his new team, AM Racing.

“So proud of what you're doing @amracingnascar I'm your biggest fan!!”

The Focused Health 250 was the third race of the 2025 season for Harrison Burton. It ended with his first DNF of the year after an axle issue forced him out. Before the mechanical failure, Burton managed a strong Stage 2 win and stayed in the race through several penalties. The final result was P35.

Burton’s switch to AM Racing came after two challenging years in the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing. He finished 27th and 31st in the standings across those seasons. Before leaving, however, Harrison Burton delivered Wood Brothers Racing their 100th win in the top series with a victory at Daytona in August 2024.

In the 2025 Xfinity Series season so far, Harrison Burton ranks 10th in the standings with 307 points after 12 races. He has recorded six top-10 finishes, one top-5, and one DNF, with an average finish of 14.167 and no wins yet.

