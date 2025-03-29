Harrison Burton's wife-to-be flaunts trendy coquette manicure on IG story 

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife, Jenna Petty, flaunted her new trendy coquette manicure on her Instagram story. The couple celebrated Petty's birthday and their first engagement anniversary at her favorite venue, Palmetto Bluff.

Burton and his fiancée, Petty, have known each other since childhood and began seeing each other nearly eight years ago in 2017. After dating for a few years, the couple engaged in March last year at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York. They plan to get married in October 2025, and Petty has officially begun the countdown for her wedding.

In her recent story, Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife flaunted her pink nail art. Her nails featured rose petals with some leaves, and the artist completed the art with a white ribbon on each nail.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Jenna Petty flaunted her new nail art with her fans (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram)

Previously, Jenna Petty went to the nail salon during Valentine's week and got heart-tipped fingernails. The Gelly B's Nail Salon is located at 1940 Kannapolis Hwy, Unit 16, Concord, 28027.

Fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek's wife, Taylor Nemechek, also visited the salon in January 2025 and got a sparkling chrome manicure. Petty frequently visits the nail salon to get her nails done and shares her visits with 16,000 followers on Instagram.

Harrison Burton's fiancée started her wedding countdown and revealed her guest list featuring NASCAR drivers

AM Racing driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, started the official countdown for her wedding. She made a collage from her engagement pictures and wrote:

"200 days til' i steal your last name ⏳♾️💍"

The NASCAR couple has been planning their wedding for the past year, and Jenna Petty held a Q&A session about it on her Instagram account. Seizing the opportunity, a fan asked Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife about the list of NASCAR drivers attending the event:

"Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?"

Jenna Petty gave a settling reply and cleared all the doubts:

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

During the same Q&A session, one more fan asked the soon-to-be Mrs. Burton who would be the best man at the wedding. Petty gave an obvious answer and mentioned Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland would be Harrison Burton's best man. She wrote:

"the one & only @toddgilliland_"

Despite being former off-track rivals, Burton and Gilliland share a deep friendship. The duo often spend time together enjoying golf while not busy competing in stock car racing series. However, this year, they will not face each other on the track as Burton moved to the Xfinity Series and drives the #25 Ford Mustang for AM Racing.

The AM Racing driver ranks 11th with 145 points on the driver's points table in the Xfinity Series. Meanwhile, the Front Row Motorsports driver ranks 26th with 98 points in the Cup Series.

