“He’ll surprise a few people”: Shane van Gisbergen backs fellow Supercars racer’s NASCAR debut

Australian racing veteran Jack Perkins is set to make his long-awaited NASCAR debut later this year and he's already received high praise from former Supercars racer Shane van Gisbergen. The Kiwi Cup Series driver believes Perkins could turn heads when he lines up for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series race at Portland in August.

Perkins will debut in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on August 30, 2025. The 38-year-old will drive the No. 19 Shaw and Partners Toyota Supra for JGR. Speaking ahead of Coca-Cola 600 qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway, van Gisbergen reflected on their shared history and backed Perkins' chances to impress.

"We started in Supercars around the same time. 2007 or (200)8. He's (Jack Perkins) a great driver. He hasn't done too much lately. But obviously he'll be in a good car, Gibbs car, Portland. Won't be too many Cup guys there. I think he'll surprise a few people. On a road course he'll be pretty good," said van Gisbergen via NASCAR insider Peter Stratta (00:11 onwards)

Perkins has over 150 Supercars starts to his name and is the son of six-time Bathurst 1000 winner Larry Perkins. His American break comes through a strong connection with James Small, JGR No.19 team's Australian crew chief. Small initiated the opportunity, with Perkins already undergoing seat fittings and simulator prep in North Carolina. He's also expected to shadow the team at Charlotte to better understand the Cup Series eco-system.

2024 Supercars Championship - Repco Bathurst 1000: Practice And Top 10 Shootout - Source: Getty

Shane van Gisbergen's confidence stems from shared roots. The Trackhouse Racing rookie is now deep into his own transition season after a blockbuster debut in 2023. He joined the Cup Series full-time in 2025 in the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet and has shown flashes of brilliance on road courses, including a P6 finish at COTA.

Shane Van Gisbergen during the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix. Source: Getty

But consistency has eluded him on ovals, with nine of his 12 Cup Series finishes outside the top 20. The adjustment has served as a reminder of NASCAR's learning curve, even for world-class motorsports talents.

"It’s going to be very difficult": Shane van Gisbergen opens up on Charlotte challenge after tough qualifying

Shane van Gisbergen before NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 qualifying. Source: Getty

Shane van Gisbergen returns to the track this weekend for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest and most grueling race. Held at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the event is one of the sport's crown jewels and part of the Memorial Day weekend triple-header.

The race will feature four stages, demanding physical endurance, mental focus, and strategic excellence, especially for new drivers. However, the Charlotte weekend hasn't started smoothly for SVG. He qualified in 30th place after a 30.161-second lap, continuing a rough run on traditional oval circuits.

The Kiwi driver acknowledged the steep challenge ahead while previewing what to expect from the tricky layout (via Peter Stratta):

"Another new track, new place. Never been there. Tried some sim(ulation) lately and it's pretty cool. Challenging little track. Big track. Lots of technical sections. It's going to be very difficult. Turn one is going to be carnage I think with how NASCAR restarts are... It's going to be nuts." (0:31 onwards)

Despite his struggles, SVG remains one of the most watched international stars in NASCAR, and his faith in Jack Perkins only adds intrigue to the Portland race. As NASCAR continues embracing global talent, drivers like Will Brown, Cam Waters, Shane van Gisbergen, and Perkins represent a new era of possibilities.

Meanwhile, the Coca-Cola 600 will go green Sunday evening (May 25) under the lights at Charlotte at 6:00 PM ET, with Chase Briscoe on pole.

