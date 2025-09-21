"He's a farm kid": NASCAR star Ross Chastain makes feelings clear on bonding with Bills QB Josh Allen

Ross Chastain’s Round of 12 weekend began not at the racetrack, but at the stadium. The Trackhouse Racing driver was in Buffalo on Thursday night for the Bills’ NFL clash with the Miami Dolphins, just two days before practice and qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to meet quarterback Josh Allen.The timing lined up perfectly. Josh Allen delivered another historic performance in the Bills’ 31-21 win over Miami, throwing three touchdown passes, including his 200th career strike. It tied him with Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, and Dak Prescott as the sixth-fastest to reach the mark in league history.For Ross Chastain, the connection runs deeper than football. Both he and Allen come from agricultural backgrounds, something he proudly identifies with. Speaking to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass at Loudon, Chastain explained the night:&quot;Oh, fun. So Josh Allen’s a farm kid. So I’ve been following him since he got in the league and we do some stuff with both, with Like a Farmer (podcast). So we kind of tell some Ag stories and it’s a good time to be a Bills fan. So I’m rooting for the farm kid though.&quot;After the game, Chastain shared a series of photos and videos on X:In one post, he was seen doing his signature move of tossing a watermelon from a stadium balcony, a playful nod to his roots and race-day celebrations.That lighthearted moment came before a serious challenge. Ross Chastain enters Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 below the playoff cutline in 11th place, with the Round of 12 beginning at one of Chevrolet’s most difficult tracks. Yet just as he cheered for Allen’s milestone, he knows the opportunity exists to carve out his own breakthrough in Loudon.&quot;How do you beat the Big Three?&quot; asks Ross Chastain to Trackhouse RacingChase Briscoe (19) and Ross Chastain (1) lead at Gateway. Source: ImagnRoss Chastain doesn’t hide the uphill battle. Nine of the 12 playoff drivers belong to NASCAR’s so-called “Big Three” organizations: three each from Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, and Joe Gibbs Racing. The other two, from 23XI Racing, are tied to JGR through a technical alliance. That leaves Chastain as the lone contender not tied to those powerhouse groups.Speaking to reporters during NASCAR’s pre-race media availability, he said:&quot;The question will always be, how do you beat the Big Three? I think it’s just the nature of the sport and the quantity of people and the quantity of dollars. They’re cubic over there. So yeah, I feel like we can. Justin (Marks) wouldn’t do it, we wouldn’t all pour the effort and money into it if we didn’t think we could go compete. And like, we can. We did it at Charlotte. We did it at Kansas last year… but how do we continue to do that? We do it every now and then. That’s our big question.&quot;Ross Chastain knows firsthand what it feels like to beat the favorites. In 2022, he dramatically reached the Championship 4. Since then, Trackhouse Racing has added more structure, new leadership, and fresh faces for the future, but the underdog role remains.He’ll get his chance on Sunday. Rolling off P8 at New Hampshire, Chastain carries both the weight of expectation and the unpredictability that has defined his career.