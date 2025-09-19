  • home icon
"Refs love cheating for Josh Allen": NFL fans react as controversy erupts over missed fumble call before halftime during Bills-Dolphins TNF

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:24 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Did the referees correct a mistake by Josh Allen and the Bills? - Source: Getty

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills won their third game of the season. The Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-21, and despite a fine effort from the visitors, Sean McDermott's team was never in danger of losing the game, once again beating the Dolphins.

There was, however, one play that caught the attention of the fans. Right before the end of the first half, quarterback Josh Allen went for a kneel-down to end the half. However, it looked like he never touched his knee on the ground before throwing the ball to the referees.

This would've resulted in a live ball, and technically, a fumble. NFL fans took to Twitter to discuss the matter and had mixed reactions. Some of them saw this as an honest mistake by the referees, while others said that the referee caught the ball to undo Josh Allen's mistake:

"They love cheating for their golden boy fraud Allen", wrote one fan.

"Ref should let it hit the ground. It definitely wasn't down", a second fan said.
"Technically yes, but it’s not their fault if the refs call it dead," a third fan opinioned.
Bills defeat Dolphins following Tua Tagovailoa's late-game mistake

Those who expected the game to be easily won by the hosts were surprised to see how the contest developed. Despite a two-possession win by the Buffalo Bills, the score was only defined in the fourth quarter, following a big mistake by Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins quarterback never recognized the linebacker closing the quick pass. Tagovailoa kept his eyes solely on his wide receiver, and it was easy for the defender to intercept the throw. As such, Miami never touched the ball again and the game ended with a 31-21 score.

Despite his late-game mistake, it was Tagovailoa's best game of the season. He largely executed the game plan with simple throws, many behind the line of scrimmage. He also connected on a few good passes with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins now have to climb a mountain to make the playoffs. The last team to start the season 0-3 but still make the postseason was the Houston Texans in 2018.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
