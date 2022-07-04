"He’s not got a win yet?" - Tyler Reddick's victory at Road America surprises fellow NASCAR drivers

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick reached Victory Lane for the first time on Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 on Road America. After coming close several times prior, the 26-year-old finally has a win under his belt in a three-year-long full-time season run. The win was crucial for Reddick because it sealed his spot in the playoffs.

Reddick’s win, however, left Chris Buescher surprised. During the post-race interview, Buescher talked about Reddick’s first NASCAR Cup Series victory. He was surprised when he learned that the RCR driver had not won any Cup races earlier. He went on to say that it feels really good to finally break through that one.

's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since A special number is back in Victory Lane! @TylerReddick 's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since @DaleJr at @RichmondRaceway in May 2006. A special number is back in Victory Lane! @TylerReddick's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since @DaleJr at @RichmondRaceway in May 2006. https://t.co/GUYq5SlTEi

Buescher said:

“He’s not got a win yet? Really?”

He continued by saying:

“I honestly thought he did. That’s actually surprising because they’ve been really good. That’s definitely nice to finally break through that one.”

Before the Kwik Trip 250, Reddick had not tasted a victory in NASCAR's top series. Earlier, he had three victories in the Camping World Truck Series and ten in the Xfinity Series.

“It was a huge sense of relief”- Tyler Reddick on winning his first Cup race at Road America

Sunday’s win at Road America was memorable for Tyler Reddick as he waited for 91 Cup starts to make it happen. Once he took over the lead from Chase Elliott with 17 laps remaining, there was no one catching up to Reddick on the 4.048-mile-long track. He proved his worth and secured his playoff place with the win. He currently sits in 13th place with 441 points in the Cup Series standings.

Tyler Reddick @TylerReddick I woke up from the dream and it’s a reality! We really did it!!! 🍾 I woke up from the dream and it’s a reality! We really did it!!! 🍾 https://t.co/dEYYABg9JR

The Corning, California native admitted that the relief of getting the first win and reaching Victory Lane was one of the biggest things for him. He went on to say that the victory was not a relief for him but also for the whole team.

Reddick said:

“I mean, honestly, it’s funny you say that because down there in Victory Lane that was one of the biggest things that came to mind is just it was a huge sense of relief for not just myself and my whole team, my crew chief Randall Burnett. There are a lot of members on my team that has been racing in the Cup Series, racing in NASCAR for a very long time, and haven’t won a race, either.”

Catch Tyler Reddick at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 3, 2022, for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart.

