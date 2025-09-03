"He's not here just to play": Kevin Harvick credits Michael Jordan's dedication and knowledge of NASCAR

In 2020, Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin came together to form 23XI Racing, a NASCAR Cup team. While one of its co-owners, Hamlin, juggles his duties with his commitment to JGR, as the #11 driver, Jordan is frequently seen at the races.

Ad

However, as per Kevin Harvick, despite the NBA legend not being present for every race and every weekend, he's aware of the names and stories in the NASCAR garage.

During a recent episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick revealed his story involving Michael Jordan in his final Cup season. Ahead of the former SHR driver's retirement in 2023, he suffered a 'miserable day' at Bristol, as he finished in 29th place.

Ad

Trending

Harvick shared that he was walking out of the tunnel and 'this big hand' came on his shoulder. It was Michael Jordan who told Harvick that he needed to be proud of everything he's done and not worry about this one race result.

"Michael talked to me all the way out of that tunnel. He was the counselor between the exit of the garage back to the motorhome lot. And he knows what's happening in the garage. He may not know you personally, but he knows about you.

Ad

"He knows about the drivers. He knows about the sport. And that's the thing that he's not here just to play. He's here to play and win and he knows he's very knowledgeable about everything that's happening in that garage," Harvick described.

Ad

It's worth mentioning that amid their ongoing charter battle with NASCAR, Jordan was in attendance at the first playoff race at Darlington. He greeted Tyler Reddick after his second-place finish in a race that was largely a positive one for 23XI Racing, as Bubba Wallace came home in sixth place.

Kevin Harvick wonders how Michael Jordan handles the charter battle with NASCAR

Earlier this year, Kevin Harvick commented on Michael Jordan in regard to 23XI Racing's legal battle with NASCAR over charters. The team co-owned by Jordan and Hamlin lost its charter status earlier this season and has been competing in the playoffs as an open team.

Ad

Harvick claimed that while Michael Jordan has been in similar battles in the past with the NBA Players Association, it's not going the way he thought because 'NASCAR is not the NBA.'

"They're fighting a different fight and I don't know how it's going to work out for them this time," Harvick described.

The former NASCAR driver wondered how frustrated Jordan would get. Having said that, he admitted that with everything that the former Chicago Bulls star had said at that point, it assured everyone that he's in and committed to NASCAR 'for a long haul.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.