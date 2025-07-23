Kevin Harvick weighs in on NBA icon Michael Jordan's long-haul NASCAR commitment amid 23 XI lawsuit 

Kevin Harvick has questioned whether 23XI Racing's legal debacle with NASCAR might test Michael Jordan's patience. He explained how NASCAR is 'not the NBA' and is a 'different fight' than Jordan is usually accustomed to.23XI Racing competed in its first race as an open entry at Dover Motor Speedway. While the team had no issue qualifying, the loss of charter status marks a major drop in revenue that could affect long-term financial stability.If the team can't secure yet another preliminary injunction, they risk losing sponsors and their race-winning drivers. As a respite to their troubles, the court ordered NASCAR to pause the sale of 23XI's charters until an August 28th hearing on the same.Reflecting upon the long running dispute, Harvick discussed whether Michael Jordan regrets getting into the sport.&quot;He's been in some moments like this with the NBA Players Association and the league in the past, but man, it sure seems like it's not going the way that they thought it was going to go as far as NASCAR is not the NBA, right? Like it's just they're fighting a different fight and I don't know how it's going to work out for them this time,&quot; he said iva Youtube/Happy Hour [52:00 onwards]&quot;So, I don't know how frustrated Michael gets, but everything that we've heard him say is he's in it for the long haul and we'll find out,&quot; he added.23XI Racing is yet to capture a playoff berth from its three-car outfit. While Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are currently inside the playoff cutline, Riley Herbst has been a no-show all season. With five races left in the regular season, a playoff spot would greatly help the team were they to lose their charters.NASCAR reframes 23XI lawsuit using Michael Jordan's commentsNASCAR dubbed their anti-trust lawsuit as merely a contractual dispute during last week's court hearings with 23XI Racing. Their argument stems from Michael Jordan's comments in a deposition where he asked for permanent charters, thereby relegating the matter to the business rather than calling out widespread monopolistic practices.NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the update on his X handle.&quot;NASCAR filing reiterates many arguments. It stresses 23XI &amp; FRM relinquished their charters when they didn’t sign 2025 agreement last yr. It mentions MJ, in deposition, said he wants permanent charters. NASCAR says that shows this is contract, not antitrust dispute,&quot; he wrote.Michael Jordan's 23XI co-owner, Denny Hamlin, recently commented on the ongoing legal battle and revealed that all questions would be answered when the trial starts on December 1st.Up next, the team heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 27. Fans can watch the race unfold on TNT Sports at 2 PM ET.