NASCAR filings reveal key argument that dub $3.5B-worth Michael Jordan’s charter fight “not antitrust dispute”

NASCAR has thrown a wrench in 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports' antitrust lawsuit. Pointing to a Michael Jordan deposition where he asked for permanent charters, the governing body argued this was more of a contractual dispute, and not an antitrust issue.

Ad

Last month, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals revoked 23XI's preliminary injunction that temporarily gave them charter status. In response, the $3.5B worth (according to Forbes) Michael Jordan-owned team filed yet another injunction to fend off NASCAR until their trial in December, but it looks like the national series isn't backing down.

Fox analyst Bob Pockrass shared a key update on the legal standoff, writing,

"NASCAR filing reiterates many arguments. It stresses 23XI & FRM relinquished their charters when they didn’t sign 2025 agreement last yr. It mentions MJ, in deposition, said he wants permanent charters. NASCAR says that shows this is contract, not antitrust dispute."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Relegating the case to a contract dispute keeps the fight within the business and undermines 23XI's claims that the sport is exercising monopolistic practices. If the U.S District Court rules in favor of the sport and denies 23XI and FRM's restraining order, the teams may have to qualify as an open entry at Dover Motor Speedway. According to Pockrass, the teams have also filed paperwork to compete as such.

Fans can watch the race unfold on TNT Sports on Sunday, July 20, at 2 PM ET.

Ad

Denny Hamlin opens up about 23XI's future in NASCAR

On Tuesday, July 15, Denny Hamlin went over his podcast, Actions Detrimental, and spoke about 23XI Racing's legal fight with NASCAR. He revealed that his team would contest in the Cup Series regardless of the court's decision, but hoped that they didn't miss a race in doing so.

"We obviously filed a new preliminary injunction, and we also found a restraining order against NASCAR. Discoveries revealed a series of monopolistic acts. To kind of explain the restraining order, we're seeking for them not to be able to take and then sell our charters,” he said.

Ad

"We're going to race. Whether it be chartered or unchartered... Everything would be the same there. Obviously, if you miss a race, it makes it harder. You miss out on those points and so, hopefully it doesn't come to that,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

23XI hasn't produced much on-track success this year. While Bubba Wallace continues his prolonged winless streak, Tyler Reddick has also failed to reach victory lane since his triumph at Miami last year. Heading into Dover, both drivers are above the playoff cutline, but Wallace is on the brink of elimination with a mere three-point buffer.

However, despite a dearth of wins, Reddick has surpassed Hamlin in the driver's standings. He currently ranks fourth with 615 points, nine points ahead of his 23XI boss. He's also a part of the final-four matchup in the In-Season Challenge, where he goes against Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Ty Gibbs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.