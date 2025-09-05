“He’s not Superman; just a matter of time”: Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR rival makes feelings clear on his ‘incredible’ skillset

Shane van Gisbergen has become the driver to beat whenever NASCAR runs a road or street course. In 2025, he has already won in Chicago, Mexico City, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen, creating a clear gap over the rest of the field.
Michael McDowell, one of the sport’s experienced road racers, gave a candid assessment of van Gisbergen’s run. McDowell told the San Diego Union-Tribune,
“He’s not Superman; just a matter of time,”
“What he’s doing right now is incredible. But he’s not Superman. He’s doing everything just a little bit better because of his background. He brakes a little later and different going into a turn. His line through turns is a little different. He accelerates a little earlier exiting turns. It’s a matter of feet. But it’s turn after turn, lap after lap.”
McDowell pointed to van Gisbergen’s years in Australia’s Supercars as the source of his edge. That series races only on road courses, and the skills transfer directly into NASCAR’s new car, which handles road courses better than past generations.
The timing has worked perfectly for van Gisbergen. Further, McDowell believes other drivers will learn from van Gisbergen’s style.
“He’s pushing all of us to be better. He’s pushing everyone to make some adjustments. And it will happen. It’s just a matter of time.
The next major test will be in June 2026, when NASCAR stages its first Cup Series event on the streets of Naval Base Coronado. van Gisbergen is already seen as the favorite, with his strong performance this season.
Shane van Gisbergen’s playoff run under pressure after Darlington
Shane van Gisbergen entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with momentum from his road-course wins, but his campaign hit a setback at Darlington Raceway. Instead of a strong start, he finished 32nd in the opening playoff race, leaving his rookie season title hopes in doubt.
The three-time Supercars champion admitted after the race that he struggled badly with the car setup. NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver shared his post-race comments on X,
“Whatever was different from yesterday’s car was horrible. So yeah, they tried everything they could, but we couldn’t make it better. And I couldn’t find a way to make speed,”
Shane van Gisbergen words were unusual for a driver known for his calm approach. He described the car as unresponsive, saying he felt “helpless” while losing speed throughout the race.
The disappointment was amplified by the fact that he had performed better at Darlington earlier in the season, raising hopes that he could adapt. Looking ahead, he returns to the track at World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois on September 7, 2025.
