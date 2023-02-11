"He was waaasted!" - NASCAR season-opener sees Gwen Stefani embarrass Clint Bowyer live on air

Retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer joined the Fox Network booth last Sunday ahead of the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The 43-year-old featured alongside veterans Mike Joy and Tony Stewart, as well as celebrity guest Gwen Stefani.

Bowyer is used to cracking jokes with his broadcast partner and Stewart, his former boss at Stewart-Haas Racing. However, he probably didn't expect to be mocked by Stefani in the build-up to the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The three-time Grammy winner and Bowyer share a history together, as she revealed that the latter and her husband, country music star Blake Shelton, are good friends. In fact, that is how she came to know about the sport and has been hooked ever since. She said she was very "ignorant" of the sport until she met Clint Bowyer.

The singer/songwriter said:

“I honestly was very ignorant to this whole sport until I met this genius over here, Clint Bowyer. It’s exciting and scary. And I was wondering how you guys made it up here. You guys are really just hanging out up here, talking and watching and just hanging out like friends.”

Tony Stewart joined in on the conversation and said:

“I think we’re caught off guard because that’s two things that we’ve never heard in the same sentence, and that’s Clint Bowyer and genius.”

Stefani, however, revealed her hilarious first encounter with Bowyer. Let's just say he wasn't in the best of spirits the first time they met.

"He was waaasted," said Stefani.

An inebriated Bowyer confessed to her that he listens to her music. While Clint looked very uncomfortable and embarrassed, he quickly tried to change the subject. Gwen said that she took that confession as a compliment.

Fans react to Gwen Stefani's embarrassing comment about former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer

A clip of Gwen Stefani's comments about her and Clint Bowyer's first meeting started doing the rounds on social media. Fans joined in with jokes and memes.

"We are still on the air here," one Twitter user repeated Bowyer's attempt at changing the conversation.

Gwen's comments left Bowyer red-faced on live TV and soon the topic shifted back to NASCAR action.

