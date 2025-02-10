Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott spotted at Super Bowl LIX keeping it casual in a pink fleece jacket and black cap 

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott took a detour ahead of the Daytona 500, and his name was also among the NASCAR drivers attending the illustrated Super Bowl LIX. The final bout for the title was held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Elliott followed his father Bill Elliott's footsteps and ventured into NASCAR. He has built a remarkable career in the Cup Series and won his first-ever championship title in 2020. Followed by his 19 wins, 171 top-ten finishes, and 12 pole positions in 322 starts in his ten-year stint in the series. In addition, he has been named NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver seven times in a row.

Chase Elliott was seen in a casual outfit at Super Bowl LIX. He wore a pink fleece jacket and complemented his look with a black hat. A fan named Ryne Dennis shared the image of the latter enjoying the event from the stands. He captioned the image:

"Chase Elliott repping UGA at the Super Bowl. Pulling for the Eagles?"

Elliott flew to Super Bowl LIX in style in his $1.8 million, custom-painted 2006 Cessna Citation 525B. However, Elliott was not the only one to make a trendy entry. IndyCar driver Marco Andretti also flew to the event on the same day as well. Even the 25 Grammy Award-winning American rapper Jay-Z also attended Super Bowl LIX.

The big showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs just wrapped up, and the Eagles took home their second title. The Eagles scored 40 points, whereas the Chiefs only managed to score 22 points.

“You ready?”: Chase Elliott hypes up his fans for the upcoming Daytona 500

The Daytona 500, also referred to as "The Great American Race," has been the inaugural race of the Cup Series since 1982 and takes place at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Chase Elliott has competed in the 500-lap race nine times but has yet to secure a victory. His career-best finish came in 2021, where he finished in P2, and Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won the race, marking his 358th start in the Cup Series.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming 200-mile race at the Daytona International Speedway, Elliott shared a few images on his Instagram account and captioned it:

“9 days ‘till Daytona. You ready?”

The 29-year-old professional stock car driver wrapped up the 2024 season in seventh place with a single win at the Texas Motor Speedway in April and snapped his 42-race winless streak. Additionally, he also claimed 11 top-five and 19 top-ten finishes in 36 starts.

