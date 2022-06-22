Hendrick Motorsports extends deal with Kyle Larson's sponsor Valvoline for 5 years until 2027

Hendrick Motorsports, one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, recently announced the extension of their partnership with Kyle Larson's sponsor Valvoline for the next five years. Valvoline, a manufacturer and distributor of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has been supporting the reigning Cup Series champion since 2018.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based corporation will remain the Official Lubricant Partner for Hendrick Motorsports. It will also take up its existing primary sponsorship duties for the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Larson and the #24 Chevrolet of his teammate William Byron.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will sport the Valvoline branding on his car on three occasions throughout the year, while Byron will be seen doing the same twice. The Randy Dorton Hendrick Engine Builder Showdown, a competition that brings Hendrick Motorsports engine builders and Hendrick Automotive Group master technicians together, will also continue to see Valvoline as their presenting sponsor.

Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, spoke about the partnership with Valvoline and what it meant for the organization. He said:

“We are tremendously proud of our partnership with Valvoline, because of Valvoline’s commitment to quality and innovation, we’ve enjoyed great success together both at the track and in our dealerships. Extending the relationship will allow us to continue putting the very best products in our race cars and in the vehicles of our customers across the country.”

William Byron's #24 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Valvoline for this weekend's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Kyle Larson's Indianapolis 500 aspirations

Kyle Larson is one of the most popular drivers in the sport. The Elk Grove, California native made his Cup Series debut in 2013 in Charlotte and has come a long way since then, clinching the 2021 championship.

When asked what he sees in the future of his motorsport career, the 29-year-old went on to mention the famed Indianapolis 500 while speaking to Alicia Despres of people.com. He said:

“I’d be open to trying it (Indy 500) in the future, I just want to do it when the time is right. Logistically it’s probably really hard to do. I mean, there is lots of flying back and forth between Charlotte and Indy and I would probably have to sacrifice some things on the NASCAR side as well as outside of NASCAR. I would say I want to do it in the next four to five years.”

Catch Kyle Larson this weekend as NASCAR heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 after a week-long break from racing.

