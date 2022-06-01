"It was just pure chaos out there" - William Byron reviews the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

William Byron has won twice in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has established himself as an upcoming talent as he delivers great performances.

However, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last Sunday was not one of those standout performances. The 24-year-old driver was caught up in a wreck during the final 10 laps of Stage 2 of the 600-mile race, which damaged his car severely and prevented him from finishing the race.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native explained the incident from his point of view in the car after he retired from his home race, and said:

“Yeah, it was just pure chaos out there. You can’t drive the car, you know, at all sideways, not even sideways but just a little bit of right rear slip. I saw a lot of guys wreck and unfortunately that one took us all out.”

Byron's teammate Chase Elliott also did not have an ideal race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the No.9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver made contact with the wall before spinning out in the second stage of the race.

William Byron currently stands in seventh place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, while his teammate Chase Elliot places first.

William Byron thinks he could have challenged for the lead owing to his pit strategy in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

William Byron was hopeful of the results he could have achieved in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend had he not been involved in a crash in the second stage of the race. The 24-year-old driver was planning on regaining the lead when a crash involving several cars rendered his No.24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 too damaged to continue.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native went onto elaborate on his strategy and said:

“I was the first guy on new tires so I think I was gonna cycle probably to the lead. I think we were seventh, I think we had some issues ealry in the race, we had some issues with the tires and got it better and got our car back where I thought we were competitive again.”

Catch William Byron next week at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

