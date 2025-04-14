Hendrick Motorsports sends a powerful 4-word message after Kyle Larson's Bristol triumph

Hendrick Motorsports made its emotions known on Sunday, April 13, 2025, after Kyle Larson produced one of the most dominant performances of his NASCAR Cup Series career at Bristol. Following his triumph at the Food City 500, the team posted a heartfelt tribute on X (formerly Twitter), captioning a carousel of images with just four words.

On Sunday, the NASCAR field united to pay tribute to Jon Edwards, the former Communications Head at Hendrick Motorsports, who passed away after a sudden illness. The win wasn’t just about another trophy for the No. 5 Chevrolet team, but it carried emotional weight. The team wrote:

"Never forget this one."

The post was likely a nod to the late Edwards, whose presence was deeply missed on a weekend when the 2021 Cup Series champion came agonizingly close to sweeping all three national series races. Kyle Larson finished second in Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, missing out on a weekend sweep at the short track.

Hendrick Motorsports' choice of words on the post shows the impact Edwards had on the team. The post features photos of Larson’s car in Victory Lane, his celebratory burnout, and several emotional images capturing the mood of the entire crew.

Kyle Larson dominates at Bristol in honor of his late friend

The driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Kyle Larson, started third and wasted little time taking control of the race. He passed polesitter and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman on Lap 40 and never looked back. The 31-year-old led a staggering 411 of 500 laps at the high-banked concrete bullring, notching his second win of the season and the 31st of his Cup Series career.

Reflecting on the win, Larson dedicated the moment to Edwards:

"This one’s definitely for Jon. He’s just a great guy here (pats on the decal on his car). So, we are gonna miss him, but successful weekend here. Wish he was going to be here with us to celebrate, but I know he’s celebrating with us in spirit." (via NASCAR)

The win also marked Larson’s third victory at Bristol in his last six starts, displaying his supremacy on one of NASCAR’s most demanding tracks. His form across the weekend was remarkable. After finishing second in the Truck race, Larson captured the Xfinity win on Saturday and sealed the Cup Series sweep on Sunday in near-perfect fashion.

Kyle Larson has also matched Martin Truex Jr.'s record of most stage wins since its inception in 2017. He has 66 all-time stage wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and four this year, one more than his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

