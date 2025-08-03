Hendrick star William Byron explains what went wrong as he ran out of fuel in Indianapolis

William Byron explained why his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ran out of fuel at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 27-year-old said the team had pitted early, not anticipating multiple green-white checkereds to conclude the race.During the Brickyard 400, Byron pitted on lap 118, a lap earlier than Bubba Wallace, who later won the race. The race was stopped on lap 157 due to rain on the track, forcing overtime. When the race was restarted on lap 162, a multi-car crash, involving Zane Smith and Tyler Reddick, prompted a second OT. And on the final lap, the #24 ran out of fuel on the backstretch from third place.In a media appearance ahead of the race at Iowa Speedway, the North Carolina native reflected on the fuel strategy at the 2.5-mile Indy oval, drawing comparisons to a similar situation the team faced at Michigan International Speedway.“Michigan probably forced us to get a little bit more calculated with our predictions, and then, Indy probably was just about what we predicted; we just didn't have any in reserve,” Byron said via Dustin Long.He continued:“Michigan was the situation where we were short on fuel, no matter what. We filled the car as much as we could. But we were short, based on the length of the run and having cleaner air, and then Indy, we weren't expecting to have so many green-white checkered.”“We were on the early side of pitting there on the green flag cycle. It was planning on being good for one green-white checkered... unfortunately, that didn't happen.”As mentioned, Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400. Kyle Larson, who challenged the 23XI Racing driver in double OT, finished in second place, followed by Denny Hamlin, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski. Byron was down to 16th.The #24 Chevy driver has recorded one win (Daytona 500), seven top-fives, and 11 top-10s. He ranks second in the points standings between HMS teammates Chase Elliott (1st) and Kyle Larson (3rd).“It sucks”: William Byron on Dover race after losing top seed to teammate in the standingsAfter the race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, William Byron expressed his frustration over his race-ending incident on lap 393. He thought the race was a “tough one” considering the #24 Hendrick Motorsports team was in the mix for a strong finish.Byron, who lost the points lead to teammate Chase Elliott after the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover, said (Jayski.com):“Last weekend (was) a tough one. We ran basically in the top five all day just to get involved in someone else’s mess at the end. It sucks, but we have to move on now.”William Byron drives the #24 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: ImagnWith Chase Elliott taking the top seed in the standings, he is in a better spot to win the regular-season championship. The title offers 15 extra playoff points, which can help a driver advance through the rounds. As of posting, Elliott has a four-point advantage over William Byron.