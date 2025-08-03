Hendrick star William Byron explains what went wrong as he ran out of fuel in Indianapolis

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 03, 2025 20:45 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
William Byron during the 2025 Brickyard 400 - Source: Imagn

William Byron explained why his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ran out of fuel at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 27-year-old said the team had pitted early, not anticipating multiple green-white checkereds to conclude the race.

Ad

During the Brickyard 400, Byron pitted on lap 118, a lap earlier than Bubba Wallace, who later won the race. The race was stopped on lap 157 due to rain on the track, forcing overtime. When the race was restarted on lap 162, a multi-car crash, involving Zane Smith and Tyler Reddick, prompted a second OT. And on the final lap, the #24 ran out of fuel on the backstretch from third place.

In a media appearance ahead of the race at Iowa Speedway, the North Carolina native reflected on the fuel strategy at the 2.5-mile Indy oval, drawing comparisons to a similar situation the team faced at Michigan International Speedway.

Ad
Trending
“Michigan probably forced us to get a little bit more calculated with our predictions, and then, Indy probably was just about what we predicted; we just didn't have any in reserve,” Byron said via Dustin Long.

He continued:

“Michigan was the situation where we were short on fuel, no matter what. We filled the car as much as we could. But we were short, based on the length of the run and having cleaner air, and then Indy, we weren't expecting to have so many green-white checkered.”
Ad
“We were on the early side of pitting there on the green flag cycle. It was planning on being good for one green-white checkered... unfortunately, that didn't happen.”
Ad

As mentioned, Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400. Kyle Larson, who challenged the 23XI Racing driver in double OT, finished in second place, followed by Denny Hamlin, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski. Byron was down to 16th.

The #24 Chevy driver has recorded one win (Daytona 500), seven top-fives, and 11 top-10s. He ranks second in the points standings between HMS teammates Chase Elliott (1st) and Kyle Larson (3rd).

“It sucks”: William Byron on Dover race after losing top seed to teammate in the standings

After the race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, William Byron expressed his frustration over his race-ending incident on lap 393. He thought the race was a “tough one” considering the #24 Hendrick Motorsports team was in the mix for a strong finish.

Ad

Byron, who lost the points lead to teammate Chase Elliott after the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover, said (Jayski.com):

“Last weekend (was) a tough one. We ran basically in the top five all day just to get involved in someone else’s mess at the end. It sucks, but we have to move on now.”
William Byron drives the #24 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn
William Byron drives the #24 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

With Chase Elliott taking the top seed in the standings, he is in a better spot to win the regular-season championship. The title offers 15 extra playoff points, which can help a driver advance through the rounds. As of posting, Elliott has a four-point advantage over William Byron.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications